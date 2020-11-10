Two people are facing drug-related charges following a high-speed pursuit Sunday night.
Gary J. Hudson, Jr., 37, of Nancy, and Teri L. Eden, 42, of Somerset, have been jointly charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st offense, greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the charges stem from an incident which ended around 11:09 p.m. Sunday on Aspen Court in Somerset. As he was patrolling West Ky. 80, Deputy Nick Barber saw a 1999 Toyota Rav4 backed into a yard resting against a mailbox. When he went past the vehicle, it took off at a high rate of speed. Deputy Barber tried to catch up to the vehicle and after several turns, it finally stopped on Aspen Court.
Hudson was driving the Toyota with Eden as his passenger.
During the subsequent search, PCSO states that Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey Jones and Deputy Austin Swartz found a Ziploc bag which contained seven small plastic baggies of a white crystal substance believed to be meth. The total weight was 32 grams. Another .86 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located in the vehicle along with items normally used in the sale and use of illegal drugs.
Both Hudson and Eden were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center where they remained as press time. Hudson was additionally charged with first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Reckless Driving and Failure to/Improper Signal.
During arraignment in Pulaski District Court, the pair both pleaded not guilty to all charges and are scheduled for preliminary hearings on November 18.
