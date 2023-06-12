There was no tornado in Pulaski County on Sunday. But that doesn't mean there wasn't plenty of damage.
Despite a tornado warning that went out shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky., confirmed that there apparently wasn't one in the area at that time — just ferocious straight-line winds.
But those winds got pretty nasty, at least in certain parts of the county.
Connie Latham lives in the Lakepointe subdivision, near the Fishing Creek recreation area. She described Sunday's storm as the "scariest" she'd ever experienced.
"I was terrified," she said. "The hail was just coming down so fast, and with the rain and the debris flying in the air, none of it was going onto the ground, it was just circling in the air. It looked like a hurricane.
"The longer it continued, the worse it was, and the more scared I got," she continued. "I grabbed my little dog and we went for the closet."
Latham's damage wasn't as bad as it could have been — some downed trees, in both the front yard and back, hail pounding the roof. Other properties in the Lakepointe area had it worse; Latham noted one house that had a tree fall on it, and another home where a tree came up even by the roots.
"The subdivision has been working (Monday) to try to get our neighborhood looking like before," said Latham.
Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb noted that a number of areas got hit hard by the sudden storm that swept through the area, from Nancy to Ky. 39, and over to the Oak Hill area.
"I was mainly out in the Nancy area because that was the hardest hit; we had a lot of trees down on Ky. 1664," he said, noting that the storm started around Faubush a little after 4 p.m. "There were trees down on Pleasant Point Road. Faubush Road, there were trees down on it. Ky. 196 had trees down. There were trees on Roberts Port Road (and) down Ky. 235."
There were also a number of power outages, with trees falling on power line, particularly in the western part of the county.
Morghan Blevins, South Kentucky RECC spokesperson, said about 2,500 customers were without power systemwide Sunday at the peak, the majority of those in Pulaski. There were also a total of 11 broken poles across SKRECC's service area, with most of those being in Pulaski as well.
Halcomb said there were no reports of anyone injured in the storm, nor major flooding — the rain "came on pretty quick" but receded just as swiftly, he said — but he did note that there was "quite a bit of hail," ranging from "pea-size up to golf-ball size."
Don Franklin, Director of Emergency Management for Pulaski County, said some hail "was as big as a tangerine" and caused a lot of damage out west. He also noted that at Bee Lick, there was a hay barn that was destroyed.
In spite of all that, there actually wasn't a tornado, even though the warning went onto people's phones and sirens went off — in some places, at least.
"From everything that I've seen, it's all just straight-line winds," said Halcomb. "I looked at a bunch of downed trees, and there was no twisting or anything to them at all. It was mostly trees that were older and had some rot to them. We had that dry spell and then had that rain the other day, that loosened up the roots you might say, and then when that wind came, it uprooted a lot of the big trees."
Jane Marie Wix, meteorologist with the Jackson National Weather Service office, said that they "did not see any evidence of a tornado" in Pulaski County on Sunday.
"We've had quite a few reports of trees down across different parts of the county but nothing as far as structural damage or any evidence that a tornado actually touched down there, mainly just straight-line winds," she said.
Still, Wix noted that those winds might have reached up to "at least" 60 miles per hour, though it's hard to say for sure in a case like this one, with different factors at play and the worn condition of the trees.
Wix said that looking at the radar, the rotation and velocity present in the storm Sunday had "tightened up" to the point that they felt it was safer to issue a tornado warning in case something did develop.
"We were expecting severe weather, we'd been advertising it," she said. "We actually did a conference call that morning, too. They were expecting mainly straight-line wind with these storms and some potentially large hail, which we did see. There was only about a 2-5 percent chance of a tornado, but we were actually trying to advertise that there could be an isolated tornado. This storm, it had pretty good rotation with it. It was very broad at first. It was obviously contributing to how strong the storm was itself, but that rotation started to tighten up, and when it starts to tighten up like that, then that means at some point, a tornado could be produced from that."
While warning sirens went off in downtown Somerset, some people in Pulaski County reported that they didn't hear sirens go off in the area at the time that a tornado was considered a potential threat. There may have been coordination issues in play that caused the failure of those sirens to be activated, according to Franklin, who has been Pulaski's Emergency Management Director since earlier this spring.
"When I got the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) weather notice, I didn't recognize it; it looked like an advertisement of some kind," said Franklin. "Apparently they've updated what that looks like. I called dispatch and was asking them if they had sent it out or where it came from, if they had had a report, and they had not. They said they got that from NOAA, and so I had them set off a pager for all response agencies, that if there was anything they saw weather-wise that looked suspicious, to call it in.
"After that, there was a second warning that came out, and their protocol is to set off the warning sirens whenever they get anything from NOAA," he continued. "It could have been that my phone call distracted them. I don't know, I don't have a reason. But I'd been monitoring the weather for a couple hours prior to that and I saw nothing on radar (to indicate a tornado). Then all of a sudden, we went from nothing to a warning, which is highly unusual. That's what made me skeptical of it, because usually we'll get a (tornado) watch (first)."
There have also been a number of new sirens put in or older ones worked on in recent months, and at the beginning of March, a tornado siren drill found that some sirens did not go off correctly. Franklin said that the sirens would be checked to make sure they are functioning, as is done on a scheduled basis.
Despite whatever might have happened on Sunday, crews attacked the problem quickly and worked long hours to make conditions on county roads safe for drivers again.
"We all got coordinated with the county road department and state highway (department, and) we were all out (in western Pulaski) and got the roads back open by ... 8:30 p.m. (Sunday)," said Halcomb. "I think most of the power was restored and all the roads were opened that were completely blocked. Some of the roads were down to one lane but we got that opened later on too. The state and the county are going back out and cleaning up all the tree debris and stuff (Monday)."
