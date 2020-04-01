While the novel coronavirus outbreak may seemingly have put society on hold, meeting the needs of children — particularly those in the foster care system — cannot stop.
That's the message Rick Burslem, vice president of marketing and advancement for Sunrise Children's Services, wants to convey as he embarks on a 153-mile journey on foot to visit the organization's residential facilities throughout Kentucky.
Burslem's "walkabout" is set to kick off Thursday morning from the Cumberland Adventure Program (CAP) facility in Bronston. From there, he'll be walking to Sunrise's facilities in Danville, Mt. Washington and Elizabethtown.
"I want to symbolically 'walk a mile' in the shoes of our kids," Burslam stated, adding that he's always enjoyed hiking but hasn't had the opportunity as much in recent years. "There's no time like the present."
The primary goal is to share the importance of Sunrise’s services, tell the stories of the young people and families under Sunrise’s care, and herald the efforts of the dedicated staff. At the Somerset/Bronston facility, he will be talking with Program Director Darren Neal — who will walk along with Burslam for a portion of the journey.
Rick’s wife, Vicki, will pick him up at the end of each day’s leg of the trip and return him to the same location the following morning to continue his commitment to his 153-mile “walkabout." Sunrise will be posting Facebook Live segments throughout his journey.
In keeping with guidelines from state and local governments as well as the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Burslem will be practicing social distancing as a one-man parade with the hope that foster families and stakeholders in the communities he visits will step out on their porches and wave as he passes by. Community partners and/or donors who would like to speak about the importance of Sunrise to them are welcome to contact Sunrise so that stop can be planned along Burslem's route as well.
"It definitely takes a village," Sunrise marketing director Stacie McLaughlin said. "Sunrise has survived nearly 151 years and over those generations, we've faced a lot of different things and we're still here.…In order to continue doing the good work that we do, we need the people to continue to pray for Sunrise, continue to help and give what they can."
Sunrise is a Gold Seal recipient of The Joint Commission in providing foster care, residential, therapeutic treatment and community-based services across the commonwealth.
When the courts remove a child from his or her parents, the child welfare system places that child in a foster care home — preferably with relatives. If that's not possible, children enter non-kin foster homes or group homes like Sunrise with the long-term goal of safe reunification with parents or another permanent plan, such as adoption.
With the current environment, court proceedings (except for immediate cases of endangerment) have largely been put on hold. That goes for family visits as well.
"Kids, especially in foster care, look forward to seeing their biological families," McLaughlan said. "That can be their one consistent. When we're how many days into this and kids haven't been able to see mom and dad, that adds some strife and anxiety with them."
“These are young people who have been severely traumatized in their past," Burslem stated. "Our job is to love them enough to help them see they have a future.”
According to McLaughlin, there are 38 children currently living at the CAP campus in Bronston with a staff of around 60 who can't work from home. Keeping social distancing in place, organizers want to include the kids in the kickoff as much as possible.
"We're not going to bring in any compromise to anybody but we just want that high energy there," McLaughlin said, "because it is about them, and we want them to be excited about it."
Burslem has been with Sunrise since 2017 — working with various public entities to create awareness, cultivate donor interest and investment, and raise operating and endowment funds on behalf of the children the organization serves. He has been dedicated to serving children for the last 37 years in the field of education in roles as teacher and administrator.
As a nonprofit, Burslem acknowledged, the organization's donations have fallen flat with the recent restriction imposed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Planned fundraising events have also had to be postponed as well as therapeutic visits into homes — which also offered revenue for Sunrise, McLaughlin added.
"In one sense, it's not the most appropriate time [for the walkabout] but it really is the most emergent time for us to get out there," Burslem said. "We still have to get the word out there. We still have a message and are still working with close to 1,000 people in our organization statewide."
Donations of a dollar or more per mile can be made at www.sunrise.org/walk. Those wanting to watch the kickoff on Facebook Live may tune in at 9 a.m. Thursday morning at by searching "Sunrise Children's Services (Kentucky)."
