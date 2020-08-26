A Wayne County woman was arrested on various offenses this week, as was another man found in the trunk of the car she was driving.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Nick Barber was conducting patrol duties on South U.S. 27 just after midnight on Monday morning when he observed a vehicle traveling south that did not have the rear license plated illuminated, which is an equipment violation.
Deputy Barber also noticed there was an additional person in the vehicle, and neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff's office. He stopped the vehicle, and when he approached, he noticed only one person in the vehicle. He also saw what he thought was illegal drugs and items commonly used when taking drugs.
Deputy Barber identified the driver as Sierra Secret Nicole West, 18, of Kelly Lane in Monticello, who appeared to be under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, according to the sheriff's office.
Law enforcement searched the trunk area and found Bryan Richard Hutton, 39, of Carter Gregory Road in Monticello. Hutton was hiding in the trunk because he knew he had an active parole warrant and probation warrant out on hi, according to the sheriff's office. These warrants were for violating the conditions of the probation and parole for previous drug and theft-related charges in Wayne County.
Both suspects were arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
West was charged with the following:
1. First-Degree Possession of Controlled Substance, First Offense (Methamphetamine)
2. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance, First Offense
3. Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Insurance
4. Rear License Plate Not Illuminated
5. License to be in Possession
6. Failure to Wear Seat Belts
Hutton was charged with the following:
1. First-Degree Possession of Controlled Substance, Second Offense (Heroin)
2. Third-Degree Possession of Controlled Substance – Drug Unspecified
3. Parole Violation Warrant
4. Probation Violation Warrant
Deputy Barber was assisted at the scene by Sergeant Richard Smith and Trooper Adam Childress.
The investigation continues by Deputy Nick Barber and the Narcotics Division of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.