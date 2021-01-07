The driver arrested after Monday night’s fatal crash in Eubank has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
Philip C. Hall, 39, of Eubank, entered the plea in Pulaski District Court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.
Hall was arrested by Pulaski County Sher- iff’s Deputy Marcus Harrison and charged with operating a mo- tor vehicle under the influence (first offense); first-degree wanton en- dangerment; and failure to use child restraint
device in vehicle. Kentucky State
Police is investigating the wreck, which took place just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Ky. 70 and U.S. 27 in Eubank on Monday evening. According
to KSP’s report, Hall was driving a 2012 Toyota pick-up truck west on Ky. 70 when
he attempted to cross the northbound lane of U.S. 27 and collided with a 1994 Ford pick- up that was headed northbound on U.S. 27, driven by Barbara Haste, 56, of Waynes- burg.
Haste and passenger Diane Haste, 59, also of Waynesburg, were declared dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
Harrison noted that there was a seven-year- old child in the vehicle with Hall that was not properly restrained for a juvenile of that age. Neither Hall nor the child were injured in the collision, according to KSP.
Major Jeff Hancock said he spoke to KSP about the case on Thursday, and that the state police were still in the reconstruction portion of the inves- tigation. A KSP repre- sentative could not be reached for the story by presstime.
