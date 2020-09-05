Two suspects who reportedly stole a car and firearm in Pulaski County are still at large after leading Kentucky State Police on a high-speed chase on Friday night.
KSP Trooper Matt Parmley said the pursuit started around 8 p.m. and lasted approximately 15 minutes. The incident began in the Frazer Community on Ky. 90 in Wayne County and continued to a gravel road and back out onto Ky. 90.
The chase then proceeded into Pulaski County, across the Cloverleaf on Ky. 1247, and turned onto Elihu Cabin Road where the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed at the Cedar Grove Road intersection.
KSP Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington said the pursuit reached speeds of 135 miles per hour before the driver wrecked with two suspects bailing out and fleeing the scene.
Somerset Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office assisted Trooper Parmley with a search of the area. The suspects were not found and neither was a firearm stolen with the vehicle.
According to Parmley, stolen merchandise was recovered from the vehicle. He added there are known suspects in the case.
Anyone with information may contact the KSP Post at London at 606-878-6622 or local law enforcement.
