Miss Somernites has some more time to prepare for her coronation.
The revival of the Miss Somernites Pageant, which was a popular part of the Somernites Cruise festivities in earlier years, was scheduled to be held this weekend, Saturday, March 11.
Instead, it will be held on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development, and will be even bigger and better than the organizers, the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club (SJWC), was originally planning.
“Another pageant had scheduled for the same weekend,” said Wynona Padgett of the SJWC. That would be the Miss and Mr. Spring of Somerset Pageant being held this Sunday, May 12 at the Woodstock Community Center.
“Because so many young ladies had already signed up for that other pageant, and also, it was the same weekend as a lot of (high school basketball) tournament games, a lot of kids were not able to participate,” she continued. “We want to make sure that we let as many kids and young ladies participate as possible.”
Females up to age 20, and males up to age 5 are eligible to participate for all sorts of titles.
Ages 0-11 months, boys and girls, are in the “Wee” category. Ages 12-23 months are “Tiny Tots.” Ages 2-3 years are “Tiny Miss and Mister.” Girls ages 4-6 and boys 4-5 are “Little Miss and Mister.”
Going on for the girls, ages 7-9 compete for “Young Miss,” 10-12 for “Princess,” 13-16 for “Miss Teen Somernites” and those ages 17-20 can try for the title of Miss Somernites Cruise.
Padgett noted that they have also added a “Special Needs” category for both sexes, open to all ages.
The limit of participants in each category is 20. Legal residents from the following counties are eligible: Pulaski, Casey, Laurel, Lincoln, McCreary, Rockcastle, Russell and Wayne.
The Miss Teen Somernites and Miss Somernites winners will come to shows and represent the Cruise in various capacities, though Padgett noted that any of the winners are welcome to come to their shows and wear their crown and sash.
“They may be at the DJ stand and helping out some (raffle) winners,” said Padgett of the winners’ duties. “We hope that they will be around to take photos with the person who came the farthest for that Cruise, or take pictures with the kids to encourage kids to get involved. Kids love princesses, so any time they see someone walking around with a sash and a crown, they’re going to want to get their picture taken with them. We’ll encourage them to maybe be in the Christmas Parade, or to attend other events wearing their crowns and sashes, and just to be a very visible part of the event.”
Best of all, the Miss Somernites winner will be awarded a cash scholarship of $1,000 — $500 from SJWC, and $500 from Somernites Cruise. The Miss Teen Somernites and Princess categories will also see a prize of $100. All those winners will also take home a tiara and sash, while Miss Teen and Miss Somernites will also have flowers. There will also be second- and third- place prizes in those two primary categories.
Contestants in the Miss Somernites and Miss Teen Somernites will write an essay as part of their competition, as well as 10-minute interviews.
Changing the date has already led to an increase in interest and registrations, said Padgett; “Once we announced the date change, it’s like people are coming out of the woodwork, requesting the information,” she said.
“Some people are also probably waiting to see which teams went to the state tournament and how it looked for (the University of Kentucky) in the SEC Tournament,” she added. “It’s hard to scheduled something in March.”
She also hopes having the event on a Sunday afternoon will make it easier for younger kids who can’t stay out so late.
The Miss Somernites Pageant is sponsored by the Don Franklin Somerset Family of Dealerships.
Email sjwckentucky1945@yahoo.com for entry form and rules.
Entry fee is $35 for ages 0-9, and $45 for ages 10-20.
“(I)t’s just a nice tie-in to encourage young people to get involved with, number one, the Junior Woman’s Club or their moms eventually, and also to encourage the love of these classic vehicles and hopefully encourage more people to be involved with Somernites Cruise,” said Padgett. “Somernites Cruise is an all-volunteer group. I’m sure that they’d love to have some more volunteers to help them on their fourth Saturdays. Hopefully, (the pageant) fosters that complete community service and spirit.”
