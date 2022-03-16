Protestors hold signs regarding Ukraine as they stand outside the security perimeter during a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. In talks at NATO's Brussels headquarters, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his counterparts are weighing what defenses to erect on the organization's eastern flank, from Estonia in the north through Latvia, Lithuania and Poland down to Bulgaria and Romania on the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy)