Somernites Cruise isn't the only car-related action Somerset will be involved in this weekend. Down in Alabama, one notable local vehicle will be getting some prime air time.
A race car previously driven by late NASCAR competitor Davey Allison will serve as a pace car in the GEICO 500 held in Talladega, Ala., this Sunday — one currently owned by Somerset's Jon McKinney.
Allison died in 1993 as the result of a helicopter crash at the Talladega Speedway, only 32 at the time. Allison was piloting the aircraft at the time. Known for driving the No. 28 Texaco-Havoline Ford car, Allison was in his prime at that point, with 92 top 10 finishes to his name, eight that season alone.
"Talladega is home to what they call the 'Alabama Gang' — Davey Allison, Donnie Allison, Bobby Allison, all the Allisons," said McKinney of Somerset. "This year marks 35 years since (Davey Allison) got his first victory. That was his very first win, at Talladega.
"So in honor of that, they're going to take our car, which was one of the original Daytona and Talladega cars, and Clint Bowyer is going to drive the car around and do a ceremonial pace lap before the start of the race," he added.
Bowyer is a former race car driver himself and is currently a NASAR commentator for Fox Television.
The 1992 Ford Thunderbird is one of Davey Allison's original, unrestored vehicles — "The only thing we've done is rebuilt the engine and transmission," said McKinney — that was used to race in the 1993 Daytona 500.
McKinney bought the vehicle about a year ago off of a friend in Sparta, Tenn. "He was an old NASCAR collector and he had it, he got it from Robert Yates," said McKinney, referring to the notable NASCAR team owner and engine builder. "Robert Yates owned Davey Allison's cars and he kept it in an enclosed trailer for the last 20 years."
Ever since, McKinney and his friends have been working on the car, getting it ready to run again. "We just got the car running about an hour ago," said McKinney on Friday. "It's been chaos around this place."
It's not McKinney's first time in Talladega — he's taken cars down there before to display, including a former Dale Earnhardt car. In fact, he's something of a collector, with a garage on the southern end of Somerset full of vehicles he's bought and tinkered with, though cars are just a hobby for McKinney, who owns Pulaski Fire and Safety, a transport and security business.
"I've always been a lifelong NASCAR fan," he said. However, Allison's car was one of his favorites. "I always liked the paint scheme. When I had the chance to buy it, I basically took everything I had and bought it."
Even though they didn't change much about the car, McKinney and his crew had a lot of work to do. "It's just been sitting for 20 years," he said. "Basically, we put 20-hour days in for the past two weeks. We pretty much lived here at the shop. (We had to) rebuild the drive train, all the electrical — we went through everything and had to make a few changes for Clint to drive it ... so he could fit in it."
McKinney also thanked local business Signarama for coming over to do the decorative wrap on the trailer taking the car to Talladega on short notice.
"We've all been busy with work, we weren't able to do it (put it on)," said said McKinney. "The owner had called me (Thursday) morning to find out how much we had done on it, and I told her we hadn't had a chance to wrap it yet, so she basically just pulled her crew off of what they were doing to come over here and get this wrapped for us. So they went out of their way."
The GEICO 500 will air on Fox Sunday at 3 p.m.
It won't be McKinney's first trip to Talladega, perhaps. But with the Allison family, original Yates team crew members, and others of NASCAR notability on hand, this promises to be an experience unlike any other McKinney has had.
"This has been about a year in the works," he said. "... Fox and ESPN has got it on their web (presence). It's a pretty big deal, for a little bitty nobody in Somerset, Ky., that's going to be live on Fox."
