Every city wants to improve itself. But these improvements cost money, and for a responsible municipality, every dollar is precious.
Thus, the Burnside City Council has a lot to think about after confronting a couple of desired changes that will cost a pretty penny for what they are.
The council didn’t make official decisions on either at Monday night’s August meeting of the Burnside City Council. But a new computer system for handling city business and a new historical marker could be in the works, if the price is right.
In the past, a bronze marker noting Burnside’s being home to the first Boy Scout troop in 1908 by Myra Greeno Bass stood on U.S. 27 by First & Farmers Bank, at the intersection with East French Avenue. Several years ago, however, the sign was downed in a traffic accident, and has since not been replaced.
It’s something the city is interested in doing — citizen J.C. Trucker “has been instrumental” in mounting efforts to get the sign put back up, said Lawson.
Indeed, Tucker, who doesn’t currently live there but is originally from “the only town on Lake Cumberland,” received a ceremonial key to the city for his volunteer efforts on Burnside’s behalf.
Lawson called Tucker a “friend of the city,” pitching in as vice president of the town’s historical society and “helping the city any way he can.”
Added Lawson, “He’s into everything.”
He’s also been into it with the state government over putting the sign back up. The Kentucky Historical Society will do it — for $2,500
It’s a good bit of money, especially considering Lawson presented the council with another costly proposal in changing the computer system, which will cost more than $22,000.
The city also isn’t totally sure where the marker should go — back on U.S. 27 where it was, or at the site of the planned historical museum along West French Avenue.
So the council will consider that issue before meeting again, In the meantime, they’ll also have the computer system conundrum to chew on.
About three years ago, Burnside went with a system called GovCollect that was supposed to fulfill all their municipal needs — processing property taxes, utility payment, Alcoholic Beverage Control fees, and everything else.
“It was supposed to do everything we were already doing,” said Lawson.
Flash forward three years and the system is “not doing everything it’s supposed to,” said the mayor.
“The company is going through some growing pains,” he said, “... and we’re not getting everything we need.
He added, “It’s not a utility-friendly system,” noting that important things are getting lost or not processed through adequately.
The old software company that the city used was Ampstun, and though the city changed to GovCollect when their contract with Ampstun was up the last time, they’d like to go back.
“It would do everything we need — any type of tax, any type of of license,” said Lawson. “It has the capability of doing everything we need. When we changed (to GovCollect), it did not.”
But as Lawson put it, there’s the “hefty price tag” of $22,000 to switch over, plus an annual fee of $2,700.
“In COVID times, revenue is down a bit,” he said. “$22,000 doesn’t sound like a lot of money, but when you’re struggling, it really is.”
The council has a special-called meeting planned for August 10 to decide about the potential software switch.
In other Burnside City Council Business:
• Along with Tucker, another key to the city was presented to Southwestern High School tennis standout Josh Carey, who recently signed to play tennis for the University of the Cumberlands. Carey qualified for the 2018 KHSAA State Tennis Tournament and was a three-year team captain for the Warriors’ tennis program.
• City Clerk Crissa Morris and Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr., were recognized for completing human resource seminar hours through the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
• Bids are out on the city’s sidewalk project, due back August 27.
• For the planned walking trail, the city is still waiting on word from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to move forward. They expect to hear something in the next 60 days.
