Being able to watch little league games at home? Now that’s a home run.
Burnside Little League is providing a new way for parents and fans to see their young ones compete on the baseball diamond, and is blazing trails in the process.
The youngster’s games are now being livestreamed on Facebook. Not only is this a first for this community, but Frank Crabtree, Jr., Burnside’s Tourism Director, noted that Burnside’s is the first Little League organization in the entire nation to provide this viewing option.
“When this whole coronavirus thing hit, (Burnside Little League) was concerned whether they’d have a chance to play, and whether parents would have the chance to watch it,” said Crabtree. He noted a meeting held involving himself, Burnside City Clerk Crissa Morris, Burnside Little League President Danny Bray, and other, and how Morris came into his office afterward and suggested the Internet-age possibility.
“She said, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we had the ability to livestream the games, not only during the coronavirus but anytime?’” recalled Crabtree. “I thought, that’s a tremendous undertaking — it’s easy to say, hard to do.”
But Crabtree touched base about the idea with Bray and soon the idea was going up the Little League chain of command, all the way to the Little League International office in Pennsylvania.
“With the coronavirus providing a little extra motivation, we leveraged this with Little League International,” said Crabtree. “It went all the way to the top, and they let us do it.”
Normally, Little League organizations have prohibited such online broadcasts of games.
“Little League is very strict about their brand,” said Bray, noting that “sometimes big organizations are a little slow to catch up with today’s technology.
“This year, with COVID-19, we were able to get permission” to do so, said Bray. “We had to dig and beg and borrow and plead, but we got permission.”
In particular, some older relatives and grandparents might be uncomfortable coming out to games due to COVID-19 concerns, noted Bray, and this way they can still enjoy the games. Likewise, family members who live far away can see their favorite young people participate in sports, and parents who work later shifts can watch the replay of the game online.
“We had one grandparent watching from Michigan,” he said. “She doesn’t live anywhere close and can’t go to her grandkid’s games. She was loving it.”
The positive response has been “absolutely overwhelming,” said Bray.
“It’s tremendously exciting. We’re having so much fun with it,” he said. “... I was kind of scared because people can be really critical, but I’ve not heard one negative comment. Everyone is very excited.”
Crabtree said they did their shopping and invested about $5,000 in tech needed to make it possible. It’s paid off.
“I started looking at how we could get better internet access to the ballpark, what type of camera set-up would work, what type of software. I got a price quote together and had another meeting with the Little League here. They got together a budget and volunteers put everything up,” said Crabtree. “Once we got the green light from Little League International, I got a tech team together of the dads. Everything I envisioned up to that point matched up. I figured it would take another year or two to get where we are now.
“We also got approved by Little League International to have sponsors at the local level, to support the video stream,” he added. “It’s a full-on park experience, with music and organ and announcers. It’s just like watching Major League games for the kids. They’re loving it. We’re taking everything in their wildest dreams and making it real. I wish I was a kid again.”
Other COVID-19 related precautions are in place, including taking out bleachers and having people sit in law chairs — Crabtree said spreading out in the shade at Cole Park is “a nice thing” — and the players wear masks and practice social distancing.
“We submitted plans to Gov. (Andy) Beshear on how to hold the Little League games,” said Crabtree. “We met and exceeded government standards to keep kids and spectators safe.”
Two games have been held in the season — Bray said they weren’t able to start until June 29. Games Monday were largely rained out but on Thursday, “We got a full schedule in.”
To watch the games livestreamed or for more schedule information, go to the “Burnside Little League” page on Facebook, with an image of a flaming baseball in the cover photo.
Crabtree also suggested that people interested could visit Burnside Bingo & Pub, where gaming benefits Burnside Little League.
In its 59th season, Burnside Little League is the second-oldest tradition in the state, said Crabtree. It’s nothing new to provide exciting opportunities for youth in Burnside, which claims its status as the birthplace of the Boy Scouts of America on billboards at the town borders. But now Burnside Little League is putting itself on the map as well with a grand slam idea.
“All eyes are on Burnside,” said Crabtree. ““We’ve gotten calls from within the district and state levels, people have called from different areas of the country. ... We got over 798 views, just the game going on (Thursday) night.
“Burnside Little League needed a boost,” he added, praising the work of the board, parents and volunteers in making it all possible. “We’re one of the oldest traditions in the state but have not been getting attention. Now we’re innovators, not only at the state level but the national level. ... I can’t wait to see what we do for the 60th (year of Burnside Little League). I definitely want to be part of the campaign. I love it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.