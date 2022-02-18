A fire on Dry Branch Road early Thursday morning claimed the life of a Pulaski teen-ager, according to the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.
The victim, 16, has not been identified by the coroner's office.
A friend of the victim told WKYT she woke up around 3:30 Thursday morning to her friend yelling that there was a fire. She said the heat was so strong, she immediately had trouble breathing and getting out of the home.
She said the victim threw a TV through a window to let her out. She said the victim's mother and sister also survived the blaze.
Ferguson Fire Chief Tim Ferrell said in a published report that flames spread quickly and took crews hours to extinguish. Ferrell noted five other departments assisted in putting out the house and woods fire.
The state fire marshal is expected to be in town on Friday to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.