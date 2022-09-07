An event being held this Saturday memorializing the life of a young suicide victim is not only a way for the family to heal. It's also bringing them hope.
"We're just hoping to change anybody's mind that might even think about doing that [suicide]," said Sheryll High. "... We'll never know if we saved a life, but if we do then her death isn't in vain."
Jessalyn Davis was just 15 when she killed herself last December 22 – just days before Christmas.
High was Davis’s legal guardian. Despite technically being her great aunt, the teen called High her mom.
Davis had problems throughout her life, High said. She was diagnosed with ADHD at 5 years old, and had had issues with depression for several years.
High said the family had seen signs that the girl was contemplating suicide, beginning a few years ago. They got her counseling, and she stayed in the hospital a few days while her depression medication was being changed.
When she first returned home, High said she checked on the girl every hour on the hour, all night long.
"We got her help, and she got to where she earned our trust back. We trusted that girl at the end. We didn't think anything more about it."
Davis was still troubled, as she had ran away five time. The last time, she had been gone for almost two days, and as punishment she had been grounded from having her tablet, High said.
She had worked hard to earn her tablet back, however, High said. The teen was allowed limited time with it, but she had to turn it back in at bedtime and wasn’t allowed access in the middle of the night.
The night Davis passed away, High said, “She changed on us, and we didn’t realize it.” High said she had been helping wrap Christmas presents in the days before. That night, she wanted to put together a gingerbread house kit that High had bought. She was in the kitchen, putting it together with her “pawpaw,” Gilbert Daniel.
At some point, she started screaming at Daniel, and High said she had “never done anything like that” before.
After High told Davis she needed to stop yelling at her pawpaw, Davis went to her room. At 9 p.m., Daniel went to check on the teen, and she gave him a hug before he went to bed.
At 10:50, High said it was time for Davis to turn in her tablet, but when High “hollered” through the house for her, there was no response.
High went in to check on the girl and found her dead.
High said the teen was the family’s whole world. "When we lost Jessalyn, we lost part of us."
In the intervening months, several family members thought it might be good to put together a suicide prevention event to raise awareness to the growing problem.
Daniel, a frequent walker at the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center, spoke with Rocky Hollow employee Scotty Sneed, who offered the use of the facility as well as help in connecting the family with an organization capable of putting together such an event.
That organization is called Broken Pieces No More.
The group’s founder, Pamela Richards-Woodall, said the subject of teen suicide hit close to home for her.
"I am a suicide survivor,” she said. “I tried to kill myself in the eighth grade because of bullying. mainly because of all the child abuse that was going on at home. I really didn't want to die, I just wanted the pain to stop, and I didn't know how to make it stop,”
The event is aimed at teaching others to recognize the signs of depression and possible self-harm in both younger people and adults. Both Richards-Woodall and High said that all cases of suicide are tragic, but many don’t realize how young some of the victims are.
Richards-Woodall said, “Kids' brains don't really fully develop until you're in your early 20s, and I think we put a lot on our children, expecting them to know how to cope with so many things going on. And that's very unfair to them."
Saturday’s event will take place inside the gym at Rocky Hollow, and the staff of Rocky Hollow is donating food for attendees. There will be hot dogs, popcorn, chips, cupcakes and drinks.
The doors will open at 11:30 a.m., with the presentation to begin at noon.
Richards-Woodall suggested visitors come in to eat before the speakers begin.
Among the speakers will be Bob Boon, collaboration specialist with Adanta, as well as others whose lives have been affected by suicide.
At the end of the scheduled speakers, there will be an open mic time for anyone who wants to get up and talk, Richards-Woodall said.
“My hope would be that anyone who has thought about harming themselves, anyone who knows others who have harmed themselves, that they would be able to come out and listen and gain information that will help them make healthier choices."
The event is free and open to everyone.
