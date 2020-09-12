Water patrol officers were out in force overnight and seven men were arrested on a variety of charges. Four from Ohio and one each from Lexington, Louisville and Illinois were charged with operating a motor boat under the influence, and one man was additionally charged with possession of marijuana. Three others from Ohio, two men and a woman were charged with alcohol intoxication.
Those arrested included Derick Foley, age 48 of Lexington for boating under the influence and boat to be registered and numbered.
Seth Brose, age 36 of New Vienna, Ohio for boating under the influence and failure to operate a motor boat at idle speed.
20 year old Jacob Schmale of Harrison, Ohio for boating under the influence, failure to illuminate or no navigation lights and failure to display registration or certificate numbers.
Jeffery Stover, age 53 of Cincinnati - Stephen Foster, age 61 of Louisville and 25 year old Blake Freeman of Cincinnati were each charged with boating under the influence and failure to illuminate or no navigation lights.
Robert Anderson, age 24 of Flora, Illinois was charged with boating under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to illuminate or no navigation lights.
Three others, Hunter Hutchison, age 22 and Peter Dames, age 23 - both of Cincinnati and 31 year old Veronica Montimore of Blue Ash, Ohio were all charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, 1st and 2nd offense. All 10 individuals were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
Traffic violations also resulted in Fish and Wildlife arresting Marlin Vanover, age 61 of Somerset for disregarding a stop sign, no operators license and four other charges. Vanover was jailed in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
