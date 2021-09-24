Bro. James "Buddy" Lockard, age 69 of Bronston, KY, passed from this life on Saturday September 11, 2021 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. Visitation will be Monday October 4, 2021 from 5:00 - 9:00 PM at West Bronston Baptist Church in Bronston. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tu…