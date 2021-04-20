A Tennessee man has been charged with Murder stemming from a December 2019 fatal wreck that took place on Ky. 461.
James Ethan Oliver, 21 of Sparta in White County, Tenn., was arrested in Sparta on April 5. He waived extradition and was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center last Friday.
Oliver has been charged with Murder, three counts of first-degree Assault, first-degree Wanton Endangerment and first-degree Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
The wreck took place on December 13, 2019 around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ky. 461 and Old Mount Vernon Road.
Eighty-one year old Milton Brock of Crab Orchard was killed in the wreck, and several more people were injured.
According to the report from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Oliver was driving a 2009 Hyundai and traveling southbound on Ky. 461 when his vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.
Oliver’s vehicle struck a 1998 GMC being driven by Brock.
Two passengers in Brock’s vehicle, Brenda Brock and a 6-year-old juvenile were injured and taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment.
Two passengers in Oliver’s vehicle were injured as well. Eric Peak of Sparta, Tenn., was transported to LCRH, while Olivia Stone of Sparta was taken to Rockcastle Regional Hospital.
Milton Brock was taken to LCRH and pronounced dead by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the wreck that led to Sheriff Greg Speck and accident reconstructionist Deputy Dan Pevley presenting the case to the Pulaski County Grand Jury in December of 2020.
Major Jeff Hancock of PCSO said the investigation itself took quite some time, in which they reconstructed the accident, interviewed witnesses and undertook other investigation methods.
The Grand Jury issued an indictment on December 3.
Oliver currently is lodged in PCSO on a $350,000 cash bond. His arraignment is scheduled for May 20.
PCSO states the case remains under investigation.
