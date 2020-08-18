A Tennessee man was arrested Monday after a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the man’s reported sex-related conversations with an 11-year-old girl.
Raven D. Allen, 21, of Carthage, Tenn., was arrested in Tennessee and extradited to Pulaski. He is charged with Prohibitive Use of Electronic Communications System to Procure Minor/Peace Officer Re: Sex Offenses; Distribution of Obscene Matters to Minors, first offense; and Promoting a Minor (Under 16) in a Sex Performance.
He is currently lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 cash bond. Online documents state that he is scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday.
According to PCSO, Detective Joey Johnson of the Criminal Investigation Division received a complaint from a parent that the suspect engaged in Snapchat conversations with the parent’s 11-year-old daughter.
Johnson’s investigation determined that the suspect had been requesting sexually explicit photos of the girl, and also requesting to meet her for sexual relations.
The communications began in March.
Johnson and PCSO are continuing the investigation.
