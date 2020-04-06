A Tennessee man under a Pulaski County indictment charging him with the rape of a child has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Paul Steven Clem Jr., 42, of Lewisberg, Tennessee, was indicted in February on charges of first-degree Rape (victim under 12), first-degree Sodomy (victim under 12), and first-degree Sexual Abuse (victim under 12). The charges stem from a July 1 incident investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, evidence in the case was presented to the local grand jury by PCSO Detective Sergeant Cody Cundiff. On February 13, Clem was arrested by the Giles County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the US Marshal’s Service on a Fugitive from Justice warrant relative to the Pulaski County indictment.
Once extradited from Tennessee, Clem was arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on March 19 — pleading not guilty to all charges. His next hearing, a pretrial conference, has been scheduled for May 21.
At press time, Clem remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a cash bond.
