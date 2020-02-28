A bid to purchase a pump test trailer for the Pulaski County Fire Commission sparked a great deal of discussion at Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting.
During the February 11 meeting, county officials opened a single bid from Salina, Kansas-based Weis Fire & Safety Equipment. The base bid was $84,900 with optional equipment bringing the total to $107,821. District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw made the motion to forward the bid to the fire commission, which was to meet February 17, for review.
Fast forward two weeks, and Magistrate Ranshaw had second thoughts after a trip to Frankfort where he spoke with KACo's (Kentucky Association of Counties) insurance director. On Tuesday, Ranshaw advised that the director said while use of the trailer would be covered under the county's policy, it would be better to contract with a third party to test the county's pumper trucks due to the liability and worker's compensation risk.
County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb acknowledged that insurance coverage had been his concern when discussions about the unit first began. However, fire commissioners had budgeted for the trailer and ultimately approved the $108,000 bid. District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen suggested sending the bid back to the fire commission with the new information. Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price expressed frustration that the county would have been asked to expend time and resources going through the advertising process if there were any doubt about the purchase.
"The main issue would be is there coverage if something did go wrong," County Attorney Martin Hatfield said.
Pulaski Judge-Executive Steve Kelley asked about the cost of using the county's own trailer versus using a third party. County Treasurer Joan Isaacs explained that it would take more than 14 years for the unit to pay for itself when calculating the cost of testing 30 trucks per year at $250 per truck.
Halcomb noted that there already is a pump test trailer at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, and the proposed unit would be an upgrade. While a third party could test a truck for around $200, he said, the issue is that the test must be done every time an engine is worked on in accordance with NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) standards.
"Which would just take a while before somebody could come down and do that," he explained. "That truck would be out of service for a while. Every truck is supposed to be tested yearly."
Turpen asked about the current testing trailer, which was bought used 10-12 years ago from a company as it was going out of business. However, Hatfield pointed out using it would also be a liability concern.
Judge Kelley asked the opinion of Frank Hansford, the training center's garage foreman and the person who had been doing the testing. "I'm a lot pickier than a third party is," Hansford said. "Something the third party passes, I wouldn't."
Deputy Judge Price said he'd been advised by fire commission treasurer Norman Rutheford when the trailer was first being discussed that the county would carry liability whether it used its own trailer or a third party. He again asked that the commission fully consider what it wants before asking the county to go through the bidding process.
"We want to get the best for our first responders," Price said. "If this $108,000 protected, for example, Tiger Robinson's life better as a first responder then I'm all in."
Isaacs asked about the equipment's life expectancy, saying it would need to last at least 15 years. Halcomb said the unit itself came with a one-year warranty with some of its parts having a 10-year warranty. Hansford noted that the trailer the county has was used when they bought it. Turpen also mentioned that trucks may be tested more than once a year if they are serviced.
District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon asked how many other counties own a testing trailer. Halcomb knew of none — only the businesses which test trucks for fire departments. "I don't even think the state fire commission owns one," he added.
Hatfield asked what prompted the Fire Commission to seek a new trailer. Halcomb responded that the suggestion came from the commission's equipment committee.
Ranshaw wanted to ensure if the county did purchase the trailer, that only Hansford would be operating it.
"No individual fire department can have access to this trailer," he said. "It can't be sent out to any fire department; they have to bring [the truck] to you."
To which Isaacs added, "It's county-owned trucks only."
Hansford, however, said that some of the fire departments have used the current trailer.
"With this new one," Ranshaw insisted, "I think it should only be operated by you or one of your mechanics who will be trained to operate this thing. It shouldn't be lent out to any fire department. It should stay at the fire commission."
Hansford said that decision was up to the court but noted that someone with the Somerset Fire Department was set to be trained with his crew on the trailer. Ranshaw and Isaacs, however, opined that the county would be liable if a city employee were injured while using the equipment.
"You've got all kinds of issues," Hatfield intervened, explaining that liability could lay with one or multiple parties depending on the circumstances of a hypothetical accident. "It's more complicated than that; it's not black and white."
"This is all about protecting lives and making it safer," Judge Kelley added. "It doesn't matter if it's city or county. They're part of the county; they're firefighters and we want to protect them too. If they're trained to use it, then why can't they [Somerset] use it and if we're covered?"
When Wheeldon asked about Hansford testing the city's trucks, the mechanic explained that the process was time consuming. "We really don't have enough people to do that. So any time the fire departments can help, that helps us."
"As long as the person that's testing is trained in it, I don't see a problem," Turpen opined.
"It's not really the liability," District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk said, "like [Hatfield] said, it's covered no matter what. Do they need it or do they not?"
Wheeldon noted there would be less liability with the new piece of equipment rather that continuing to rely on a trailer more than a dozen years old. At which Hatfield said he thought the issue was whether to purchase the county's own trailer or contract with a third party. "I didn't think you were going to keep the old one in service," he said. "That's a horrible liability issue, if you want to talk about liability."
Price noted that it's hard to get a third party to come as needed — meaning that trucks have to sit out of service until that business can come and test it. "Frank has been testing with an older piece of equipment currently when trucks come in to make sure that we get out equipment back to the fire departments. With this new piece of equipment, it makes sure what they're getting back is much safer and more efficient."
Turpen made a motion, seconded by Wheeldon, to purchase the new trailer. Upon a unanimous vote in favor, Isaacs suggested that the magistrates surplus the old trailer — either to sell or junk so that it could be removed from the county's insured inventory. That motion also passed unanimously.
