The Texas Roadhouse of Somerset donated all of their Tuesday profits to the people of Eastern Somerset who have been dealing with record flooding.
“Today we are doing 100% profits of everyone who dines in carry-out and to-go as well. It all goes over to Eastern Kentucky for flood relief,” said Siara Alis Tipton of the managerial staff.
She remarked on how this was something that the workers really wanted to do to help with.
“Our marketing partner, Joe Hamlet just told all of us about it. I think he really wanted to push for it. We all wanted to do donations here. He heard us talking about it, so he really pushed for it,” Tipton.
Tipton said the other Kentucky location was also contributing.
“We wanted to do it. and I know London now is doing it as well,” Tipton said. “They decided to come on with us. They’re doing it for their store; we’re doing it for our store.”
Tipton also spoke on the surrounding atmosphere of the store calling and told how happy the clientele that night were to contribute.
“Everybody today has been so excited. We’ve had a lot of call-aheads too, saying that they’re going to be here with big groups because they’re excited.”
“We had a great night yesterday. Honestly, the community really stepped up,” said owner and operator Joe Hamlet. “It was our best Tuesday we’ve had in quite a long time.”
Unfortunately, the exact total for the profits donated are hitherto unknown, though with the at least 20 other locations around Appalachia contributing to the flooding crisis, the people of Eastern Kentucky should see a sizable donation.
“We were busy all night,” continued Hamlet. “It was a great turnout. I’m glad we were able to contribute and help those in need.”
Hamlet said there was no worries about staffing shortages, and the team was successfully able to pull together to meet the high demand.
“It ran smoothly yesterday. It was great,” he added.
Ultimately, Hamlet thanked the community for their support.
“I had someone from the support message me a couple weeks ago and asked if I wanted to contribute, we didn’t hesitate. We didn’t even think about it. I’ve got friends in Breathitt County and surrounding counties that were impacted as well. So this one hit close to home,” said Hamlet.
One worker remarked that events like this are the reasons why she loves this company.
