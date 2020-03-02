No, there was no fire Monday at Texas Roadhouse.
Rather, just a mixed-up order for the system designed to prevent such things.
"It happens at restaurants," said Joe Hamlet, managing partner with the local Texas Roadhouse.
Hamlet noted that the restaurant's ANSUL system, a sort of "built-in fire extinguisher" commonly used in commercial kitchens, was accidentally activated.
The result was spraying everything around with chemicals designed to put out a fire — except there was no actual fire to put out.
"It's probably the third time it's happened," said Hamlet.
It did, however, alert the fire department to the scene and necessitate the evacuation of the restaurant.
"It looked a lot worse than it was," said Hamlet.
The restaurant remained closed most of Monday to address the clean-up, but Hamlet said Texas Roadhouse will "definitely" be open Tuesday.
