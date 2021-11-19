A traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings is the perfect American vision of how to celebrate Thanksgiving. But for some, it can seem impossible to find the money to make such a meal.
That’s why for the past six years, Somerset resident Terry Branscum has spent his holidays organizing a Thanksgiving meal to give out to anyone who needs it.
Just as he did last year, he is partnering with Street Warriors for Christ to help dish out a helping of Thanksgiving cheer.
Hot meals will be handed out on Thanksgiving day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market at the Citizens National Bank Pavilion on East Mount Vernon Street.
“We don’t turn anybody away,” said Branscum. “Anyone who comes in gets fed, I don’t care. We don’t ask any circumstances or anything.”
The meals will be carryout only – folks won’t be able to eat them on site. For those who need meals delivered, they can call Branscum at 606-875-5583 to schedule that.
“It’s become a community event and it’s successful,” Branscum said. “It’s all God’s work, I can tell you that. And it’s just getting better every year.”
Branscum is joined by another group dedicated to doing God’s Work, Street Warriors for Christ, an organization that doesn’t just try to help around the holidays.
Volunteer Mitzi Poynter said that the ministry works just about every single day, going out into the streets looking to help homeless people, those who may be living in inadequate housing and those who are addicted.
She said that just this week alone the group has taken at least six people into rehab centers.
“We take people to rehabs, we also feed and minister to them,” she said.
“We go into the tunnels, we go into the parks, under bridges, just wherever God leads us.”
Two nights a week, the group takes hot meals around through the streets of Somerset. On other nights, they try to give out snack packs, bottled water, hygiene packs or whatever is needed.
For those who live in houses that Poynter says ought to be condemned, the warriors take blankets and bottled water, since often those houses don’t have running water.
In recent months, the Street Warriors ministry has been joined by three other ministries: Black Sheep Ministry, Halo Ministry and Mallory’s Village Ministry, Poynter said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.