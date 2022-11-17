Before he retired in 2019, Steve Cleberg would often tell members of his casts in Somerset Community College-produced plays that when it came to showing up for rehearsals, early is on time, on time is late, and late is a career decision.
And on Wednesday, Cleberg's own illustrious career was honored right on time, as the school's theater department is preparing to launch its newest production under its new director.
Before the invited dress rehearsal for this weekend's production of "Steel Magnolias," which started Thursday night, and can be seen tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Stoner Little Theater on the campus of SCC, Cleberg's reign of more than three decades over the Stoner stage was celebrated in the form of a painting by local artist (and friend of the program) Peggy Sherry.
The painting captures images of Cleberg, as well as a number of his productions over the years and cast members who will likely be familiar to the program's loyal audiences, as well as images of some candid behind-the-scenes moments.
Cleberg arrived in Somerset from South Dakota and guided the program until just three years ago, creating a positive theater environment that incorporated members of the community into productions alongside the students Cleberg taught during the day in class. Cleberg produced countless classic plays from the biggest names in the field, as well as creating his own legacy with his "Radio Suspense Theater" series, which he has since turned into something other companies and schools have licensed and produced, as well as his original musical, "Tin Pan Alley Tavern" in 2014.
Images from both are captured in the painting — with the "Radio Suspense Theater" nod capturing the likeness of late SCC instructor Mark Isham, who was a large part of the local theater community until his passing in 2018.
"When I started, we were looking for a way to honor Steve," said Julie Chereson, who took over the role of SCC Theater's director last year. "I've been working on trying to beautify the Stoner building and to make the theater area look more like a theater, and so we had that big wall space, and we got it painted blue.
"And I was like, 'You know, what if we did a painting here, like a mural of some kind.' And (Arts and Sciences Dean) Jon Burlew had this really charming idea of (an image of) Steve Cleberg sitting in a director's chair with his name on the back, so that his name would be on the theater and it would honor Steve," she added.
The search began to identify the right artist in the community to create the artwork, and Sherry, who was on the school's Fine Arts Advisory Council, turned out to be very interested, noted Chereson.
"She and I had several meetings where we basically just went through a bunch of pictures that I found around the theater as I've been organizing the space, and we put together a few different collages," said Chereson. "We decided on a look and we went for it."
The painting came as a surprise to Cleberg upon his invitation to the "Steel Magnolias" preview performance Wednesday. Several other individuals in the painting were there to see the reveal, as well as Dr. Carey Castle, SCC President, and Dr. Clint Hayes, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs.
"And then we had a very successful preview performance of 'Steel Magnolias,'" added Chereson. "Lots of laughing and crying and hugging. It was really beautiful."
Cleberg was among those feeling the strong emotions Wednesday night, once he found out about the painting.
"After the initial feeling (of being) overwhelmed by it, in looking at it, it really captured the essence of everything that was important to me at the college," said Cleberg. "It wasn't everything, but it was everything that was essential.
"As someone who spends most of your time as the director in the background, it's hard to see yourself at the center," said Cleberg, always easy-spoken and humble. "But I was grateful for (the painting) capturing that essence."
While Cleberg was of course happy to see things like "Radio Suspense Theater" and "Tin Pan Alley Tavern" included, he noted in particular a Neil Simon play called "Fools" — perhaps a lesser-known production of the college's but one that was significant to Cleberg as he played, appropriately, a teacher in the play.
"It's right on point as to what was important to me," said Cleberg. "There were great backstage shots of me and Ron (Kidd) and John (Alexander). There's one of Ron and I and Dana (Floro) looking at (a stage) model. "It was also really important to me that 'Radio Suspense Theater' was in there and that Mark was in there. There's a lot of people like that who are gone now who were really important to me. The fact that he was in there really captured that element of the last 34 years, important people who are not there but they have left their memory."
The painting is four feet-by-five feet, done in acrylic paint, and was both a challenge and an honor for Sherry.
"Including friends in the painting who have worked with Steve over the years was the icing on the cake," she said. "... The painting took me a month to complete and I was totally obsessed with it. I hope this painting represents the wonderful legacy of Steve Cleberg and the many students he influenced!"
It could be intimidating walking into an environment where Cleberg was such a prominent figure for so long, noted Chereson, but she's happy to have found her new theater home at SCC — and with any luck, can leave the same kind of legacy that was honored on Wednesday night.
"I thought, 'How do I step into shoes like that?' because Steve and I wear very different shoes," she said. "But everyone has been so warm and welcoming and open to the ideas that I bring to the table, as I wanted to make sure that in return, I was honoring the years of incredible theater and artwork that has been done here."
