In the mid-19th century, Stephen Foster wrote "My Old Kentucky Home." It's hard to say for sure whether or not there's a chance it will be performed this weekend at Master Musicians Festival, but it might well be appropriate to do so.
It's the 30th year for Master Musicians Festival in Somerset, and this year, it's all about the Bluegrass State. Almost every artist is from Kentucky, and those who aren't have close ties to the commonwealth.
That's no accident, but rather a theme that MMF executive director Tiffany Finley and the all-volunteer board that puts the weekend-long outdoor musical festival on each year felt had met its time upon the three-decade milestone.
"When we decided to honor Wynonna Judd as our Master Musician and headliner this year, we were like, 'How cool would it be (to make it Kentucky-centric)?" said Finley. "We already always have a huge amount of local Kentucky artists but we had a discussion about how amazing it would be to showcase how many artists have made it from Kentucky and are at concerts and festivals all over Kentucky. It wasn't a requirement, but we really strived to make it an all-Kentucky line-up."
As Finley mentioned, Judd — the multiple Grammy Award-winning Country Music Hall of Famer from Ashland in the northeastern reaches of Kentucky — is this year's headlining act, joining the likes of Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, Counting Crows and Blues Traveler in the MMF annals.
"There's no arguing that she deserves to be honored for her contributions to country music and her being from Kentucky," said Finley. "After her mom (fellow country music star Naomi Judd) passed away (on April 30, 2022), she has gone on these huge arena tours, bringing her friends to help her get through the hardest year of her life. It just seems like a really good year to honor her."
Added Finley, "I love that we had our first female headliner last year with Grace Potter and we came right back with another powerful female artist this year."
Another highly recognizable name on this year's roster is Nappy Roots, who exploded onto the hip-hop scene out of Western Kentucky University in the early 2000s with hits like "Awnaw" and "Po' Folks." The hip-hop genre has not been widely represented at MMF over the years, but with the Bluegrass State focus this year, "it's kind of a cool way to honor the fact that Kentucky does have this amazing rap group," said Finley. "How fun it will be, late afternoon on a Saturday, to bring that nostalgia back!"
Hip-hop isn't the only musical style to make a long-awaited comeback to MMF this year. "Classical Night" used to be a regular part of the MMF schedule, featuring performers one might normally have to go to an opera house or recital hall in a bigger city to see, playing music by the masters.
This year, "Classical Night" is making a comeback, with the Louisville Orchestra performing at The Center for Rural Development on Thursday, July 13. The limited number of free tickets available, made possible by a state grant, were snatched up almost as immediately as they were made available at the beginning of February. They join Amanda Balltrip, a local classically trained opera singer who will be performing later in the weekend, as a way to taste the more venerable side of the fine arts during MMF weekend.
"(The Louisville Orchestra) headlined classical night in the year 2000," said Finley. "(It's great) to have them the year they received the grant to go into communities where people might not get the chance to have ever see an orchestra. To be able to have that experience and have it be free, it's just the best present that the community and MMF could ask for. And then to carry that into Amanda Balltrip having her own set down in the acoustic tent, it's going to be so cool.
"I knew (the orchestra performance tickets would) sell out with only having 750 tickets, but it did happen faster than I thought," she added, as the tickets were all claimed less than four hours after they were made available. "It just goes to show that our community wants that, they want the classical experience. So that's something our board is going to have to think about in the future, if we want to bring that night back. We've been thinking about it for years, and we finally did it, and people are excited."
The two days on Festival Field, the lush green clearing behind Somerset Community College, are Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15. Judd performs at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the main stage, the Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey Stage, where the days begins at 1 p.m. with the Young Songwriters Panel — including Jadan Trammell, Justin Foster, Phoebe White, Ireland Owens, Evan McMillian, and Spenser Johns — followed by Jordan Foster Family and Co. at 2:40 p.m., Abby Hamilton at 4:20 p.m., the presentation of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award to Denny Fries and the recognition of every MMF board member ever at 5:20 p.m., Nappy Roots at 6 p.m., and Ian Noe at 7:40.
There are two other music venues at MMF, however — the smaller Citizens National Bank stage down in the Art Vendor Valley, and the Mill Springs Studio tent, largely known for hosting more intimate, acoustic acts.
On Saturday, Shades of Raven performs at 2 p.m. on the Citizens National Bank Stage, followed by Van Winkle and the Spirits at 3:40 p.m., Rachel Crowe at 5:20 p.m., Moonlight Mile at 7 p.m., and Brother Smith at 8:50 p.m. In the Mill Springs Studio Tent, Amanda Balltrip kicks things off at 2 p.m., then onto Jonathan New's Country Kids Camp at 3:40 p.m., Scott T. Smith at 5:20 p.m. and Swift Silver at 7 p.m.
Friday's headliner on the main stage is Nicholas Jamerson and the Morning Jays, performing at 8:20 p.m. and Finley is excited about featuring the person she calls the "GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of the Kentucky music community" — and Jamerson will be entertaining the MMF crowd over a couple of different sets.
"Nick has just meant so much to the Kentucky music scene, inspiring so many artists and kind of being a mentor to so many artists, we just really thought it would be cool to honor him and make him the Friday night headliner to show how much we appreciate his contributions," said Finley. "And then with it being the 30th (MMF), we really wanted to do something to celebrate that. Brother Smith is also a band there Friday night, they're the Saturday night headliner on the Citizens National Bank Stage, but they are also the Morning Jays for Nick Jamerson. So they're going to do their first set, then they're going to take a break and come out.
"I've given them every (festival) poster for the last 30 years (with the names of the artists on them) and they're curating a tribute set to our festival," she continued. "I don't even know what they're doing. I know they're going to have some special guests. I really encourage people to stick around and see who they bring out with them and what songs they might do. We might hear Willie Nelson or Counting Crows, the Avett Brothers, who knows?"
Before Jamerson, Corduroy Brown will perform at 5 p.m. Friday and Girl Tones at 6:40 p.m. Over on the Citizens National Bank Stage, Rye Davis goes on at 6 p.m., Producing a Kind Generation at 7:40 p.m., and Brit Taylor at 9:20 p.m. In the Mill Springs Studio Tent Friday, there's a twinbill of Hannah Howard at 6 p.m. and Nat Mayers at 7:40 p.m.
Only two artists on the line-up this year are not residents of Kentucky — but Corduroy Brown is from right over the border in Huntington, West Virginia, and Spenser Johns lives in Indianapolis, with plenty of family down here in the Bluegrass State.
Every year, it seems, the festival has a sort of break-out star — someone who isn't at the top of the ticket but makes a huge impression on the crowd as an up-and-comer in the music world. This year, said Finley, there's a tie for that honor if she were to try to predict it, between two ladies of eastern Kentucky — Brit Taylor and Abby Hamilton.
"Sturgill Simpson just produced (Taylor's) album; she has been putting her time in (playing) in Nashville," said Finley, "and also Abby Hamilton, she has played MMF before a couple of times in different capacities. I think we're going to be hearing a lot more out of her."
Another name Finley wanted to mention was that of Ian Noe of Bowling Green, originally from out east. "He's an amazing singer-songwriter from Kentucky," she said. "He's kind of reclusive, I would say; he hasn't been doing shows for the last year. So a lot of people are really excited that he's getting back out there and playing a show. he has a very big underground following. His songs are straight out of Appalachia."
Local acts include Jonathan New, Jordan Foster Family and Co., Shades of Raven, and a couple who don't actually live in Pulaski County but are here enough that Finley considers them "local" anyway — Rachel Crowe and Hannah Howard.
As always a number of art vendors will be on hand, as well as a variety of food and adult beverage trucks and stands, "everything from doughnuts to pizza to chicken and tacos," said Finley. This year, those include Baxter's Coffee, Bluegrass Kettle Masters, Cave Hill Winery, Get Ur Smoke On BBQ, Gold Star Chili, Ruckel's, Shakes and Cakes, Chick-fil-A, Tacos Tanaco, Rolling Pizza Oven, R&D Concessions, the Flying Waffle, City Slickers Daws, Roy's Jamerican Grill, Little Donut Trailer, and mocktails by Lifted Spirits.
For younger folks, extra entertainment comes in the form of the Bob Ross Kids Camp, where Shane Morrow from Morrow Art Studio will let children (and adults too) paint, and will demonstrate his method, teaching the crowd to do it so they can try on a big canvas. Girl Scouts will be helping out with the kids camp, which will feature Jonathan New's Country Kids Jam as a part of it.
For the adult crowd, the VIP tent returns in 2023, sponsored by Lake Cumberland Tourism, SPEDA, and Horse Soldier Bourbon, and will feature attractions like a bourbon tasting and a cooking demonstration by Chef Kristin Smith of the Wrigley Taproom and Eatery in Corbin, Ky.
This year's MMF is presented by See Somerset (The City of Somerset).
Weekend passes are $85 in advance, $100 at the gate, with Friday-only passes $55 and Saturday-only $75 at the gate.
Visit www.mastermusiciansfestival.org for tickets and more information.
Master Musicians Festival has seen its ups and downs over the years to be sure, so making it to Year 30 is no small accomplishment. Most recently, back-to-back years of woe — first a show that weather forced to be cut short in 2019, then the COVID-cancellation year of 2020 — put MMF organizers on their heels. But the clouds have cleared and as this year's line-up shows, Somerset's own music festival is continuing to earn the strong reputation it's developed among artists and fans over the years.
"Our community is so good about supporting us and understanding the things that we have to go through and the things that might come up," said Finley. "Instead of just giving up after that rainy festival and coming back into a COVID year, our board just doubled down and did what we needed to do as far as fundraising to be able to come back stronger than we ever have been. Just from the ticket sales (for 2023 so far), I can already tell, if the weather holds out, we're on track to have a really good year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.