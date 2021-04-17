The Commonwealth Journal isn’t the only award-winning periodical in town.
The Bridge is the student-produced newspaper of Somerset Community College. Started in the year 2000, The Bridge’s staff over the years has included many talented student-journalists who have gone on to great careers in a variety of fields, while their work on The Bridge has earned numerous Kentucky Press Association Excellence in Journalism awards — this past year, the paper took Third Place for overall General Excellence in their category,with a host of individual honors as well.
Stuart Simpson, one of two advisors for The Bridge along with fellow SCC instructor Jeff Harris, noted that the paper is the “direct descendant” of SCC’s first student newspaper, The Mirror. In 1971-72, Simpson was a staff member on that paper and with his long-time advisor, the late Don Orwin, as his first journalism instructor.
“Today, we get support from former staff members of both of these SCC student papers,” said Simpson.
Stuart came to SCC with a journalism degree from the University of Kentucky and 25 years’ worth of experience with smaller papers from all over the region; Harris earned an English Education degree at the University of the Cumberlands (then Cumberland College), with the intention of pursuing a career as a high school English teacher.
“But after joining the school’s student newspaper staff during my junior year, I caught the journalism bug,” he said. “After graduation, I worked for several years as a reporter and photographer for my hometown daily in Middlesboro, Ky., before moving to Somerset and shifting my focus to higher education. Of course, thanks to my work with The Bridge, I’ve been able to stay connected to journalism.”
Both teach SCC’s “Special Topics” class, the journalism practicum course. Teamwork is essential, notes Simpson; Harris uses his English background to help students fine-tune articles and columns, while Simpson offers oversight in collecting copy and photos as well as the design of the publication.
“Comparing our newspaper to a restaurant, Jeff instructs students how to put the ingredients together to make a great-tasting dish, and I watch over how the meal is plated and brought to the table,” quipped Simpson. “I also give the customers their checks and run the cash register.”
The two encourage students to focus on stories that are of interest to SCC students. The slogan on the paper’s front page notes that The Bridge is “For The Students. By The Students” — and it is. Because of this, the staffs looks for news at both SCC campuses—Somerset and London—and SCC’s centers in Russell, McCreary, Clinton and Casey.
“Some events that happen at our college might be big news to faculty, administrators and even the general public, but not to our students,” said Simpson.
Harris said The Bridge covers all the goings-on at the college, “so there is never a shortage of things to write about,” but the most popular articles tend to be profiles, particularly student profiles. One article that stands out in his memory was from 2006, when The Bridge’s then-managing editor, Kara Sumner, profiled a transgender student on campus.
“She handled the story with such sensitivity and insight that it ultimately won her the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Award for College Journalism,” said Harris. “She is still the only community college student ever to have received that award. It was a really big deal for Kara and for The Bridge!”
Simpson said believe students who enroll in the journalism class have some interest in writing, but not all. Some have joined to focus on photography and design work and other, more modern forms of journalistic media.
“There’s really no ‘typical’ Bridge staffer,” said Harris.”Over the 20+ years I’ve been involved with The Bridge, we have seen all sorts of students come through, ranging in age from late teens to late 60s, and with a wide variety of interests and goals. Some join The Bridge looking to learn the basics of journalism, and some sign up just looking for a fun, hands-on learning experience. The cool thing is that the class provides both, and for many students, a whole lot more.”
Print journalism is ever evolving, and The Bridge has tried to evolved along with it. Print issues are still produced, but the publication also works with online platforms, social media, video production — even a podcast.
“Modern journalists have to be able to do more than just interview people and write articles,” noted Harris.
The podcast came about when former Bridge staff member Demareon Jones suggested starting one a couple of semesters ago.
“We are always looking to try new things, but we also have to be cost-conscious because The Bridge, like any other newspaper, is funded primarily through ad sales,” said Harris. “... (W)e encouraged (Jones) to give it a go, but we were skeptical because recording equipment costs money. Demareon showed us, though, that with only a few strategic and relatively inexpensive purchases, it could be done.
“And when fellow staffer Noah Allen, who has a wealth of technical expertise in sound and video editing, got involved, we were rolling,” added Harris. “Thanks to Demareon and Noah, The Gateway, as we call the podcast, has had a professional look and sound from our first episode, and it’s proven to be popular with listeners (and) viewers.”
The Bridge publishes three issues each semester, printed at J. Frank Publishing in London and distributed to SCC’s two campuses and four centers, as well as other schools, libraries and businesses around the state. A PDF version of the paper is always available on SCC’s website (www.somerset.kctcs.edu) and there are links to the paper and The Gateway video-podcast on Facebook at “SCC The Bridge.”
Some Bridge staffers go on to become working journalists, and some go into related fields, such as TV production, visual design, marketing, public relations, and so on. The vast majority, said Harris, go into unrelated fields, like teaching, nursing, and small business ownership. Harris said that one former Bridge editor is currently pursuing a PhD in Environmental Science, another is in an MFA program with the goal of becoming a playwright, and yet another is a JAG attorney in the United States Air Force.
“We’re proud of all our ‘Bridge kids,’ and we hope that their experience working on the newspaper staff helped to give them the confidence, if not the specific skills, to pursue their goals,” said Harris.
The current staff of The Bridge includes managing editor Stacy Pals and staff writers Alison Causey and Brandi Bowlin. They contribute both news articles and opinion pieces for every issue, as well as put the product together.
Harris reached out to Pals after she took a writing course with him last semester and asked if she’d like to be a part of The Bridge staff. She’s found it to be an enjoyable experience, for various reasons.
“Just the camaraderie of the entire class,” she said. “Getting to see all the different views from the different students — whenever you’re interviewing them, the different backgrounds that people come from and things that are going on with them.”
Simpson said that the lessons students learn in this class — interviewing, reporting, taking photographs, hosting a podcast, and working with a team—these skills can be useful in any career.
Harris said that he and Simpson are grateful for the support they’ve received from SCC’s administration and from their colleagues over the years, without whose help and encouragement The Bridge would not exist. But like everything in education, it all comes down to the students themselves.
“I’m always impressed with just how much most students enjoy this class,” said Simpson. “There’s a lot work involved in putting out a newspaper and the great majority of our students don’t even read a printed newspaper on a regular basis. Even those who enjoy writing have to learn a completely new journalistic style. But putting in the effort and then seeing their name in print over an article or under a photograph is very rewarding to students.”
