Not every one of Pulaski County’s places to eat survived the COVID-19 shutdowns.
But while The Cellar at the Carnegie Community Arts Center closed for a period of time because of the virus, it’s back and ready to make lunch for downtown Somerset — more often than ever.
Now rebranded as The Cellar Eatery at the Carnegie, Kathleen Hall Ali, or “Kat,” is back to cook homemade specialties in the aesthetically-pleasing basement of the historic non-profit arts venue on North Main Street.
“(The space) looks good. It looks better than it did before,” said Ali. “But I’m not the artist. I cook.”
For a couple of months, however, she didn’t — at least, not at The Cellar. While other eateries shifted to different models because of COVID-19 restrictions closing their dining rooms, focusing on take-out and pick-up and delivery options, Ali quickly found that wasn’t working with her clientele.
“The majority of people who come in here are older,” she said. “They love the food so much, I tried to go carry-out, but I couldn’t keep them from coming in.”
Additionally, the risk of exposure to the virus through Ali’s own activities concerned her.
“I shop every day to keep things as fresh as possible,” she added. “I was shopping every single day, and I worried that I was going to put people at risk. I didn’t know if I had been some place and been exposed (to the coronavirus) and wouldn’t know it. So since people were still wanting to come and eat inside, I just decided for the safety of everybody to shut it down.”
However, the Cellar Eatery returned last week, on June 15. And while previously they weren’t open on Mondays, The Cellar Eatery now serves food every weekday, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
They’ve also changed their burgers to sliders, said Ali — “It’s the same amount of meat and cheese and everything else,” she said, “But it’s kind of a trial thing to see if we stay that direction.” Otherwise, all the favorites on the menu are still there.
Social distancing isn’t a big concern since the number of seats in the dining space in the Carnegie are only about 50 percent of what’s allowed anyway. And while Ali said The Cellar Eatery is following all state and local guidelines for cleanliness due to COVID-19, she is providing disinfectant wipes, “if anyone feels they want to wipe down their table again.”
And, she noted, in a building full of resident artists, they tend to keep to themselves anyway.
“They’ve been perfectly socially distanced,” she said with a laugh.
Perhaps the best change of all is a new idea by Ali to provide free coffee each day for veterans and seniors.
“Any of them who want to come and do like they do at McDonald’s, sit around and shoot the breeze — I know for a lot of them who like to do that, the dining room (at the fast food restaurants) have been closed for some time,” said Ali. “Downstairs (at the Carnegie) they can sit and not be on top of each other, get a cup of coffee — keep filling it up, I’ll keep putting it out. It’s a very cozy spot.”
While the coffee is free, Ali will make available a donations jar, and any donations made for the coffee will go to benefit the Carnegie’s own programs for veterans, “He Ain’t Heavy” which is an art and music therapy program, and “He’s My Brother,” a card and writing program.
“I’m hoping to open my doors early while I’m still preparing food, because (the coffee drinkers) want to get in early, they want to be at McDonald’s at 7:30 a.m. having coffee,” said Ali. “If I get a group I trust, and I know I will, I want to let them in early and let them enjoy themselves. We’ll have to wait to see what kind of response I get.”
Having another easy-to-access downtown lunch spot for seniors, veterans, busy businesspeople, and everyone else in the area is something The Cellar Eatery at the Carnegie is happy to provide to Somerset — along with Ali’s healthy food philosophy.
“I don’t buy anything pre-packaged; I cook everything fresh,” she said. “I don’t think that’s something that’s really provided in abundance here. There are lots of burger places and things like that, but fast food is different.”
