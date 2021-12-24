As one might imagine, tracking down Santa Claus for an interview is not easy.
It’s so difficult, in fact, that one might even get the idea that the big guy exists only in the imagination.
But that’s never stopped us before.
Every so often, the Commonwealth Journal has managed to score a sit-down chat with the hardest working man of the holidays, Kris Kringle himself. It’s a tradition that was started at this newspaper by the late, great Bill Mardis, and in 2017, I was given the opportunity to do my own interview with Santa, which I repeated the next year. Last year, Bill had one final talk with St. Nick before passing away in February of this year.
Of course, circumstances are a bit different in 2021. As with so many other things, the interview had to be done over Zoom this year -- though I got the impression that had less to do with COVID-19 and more to do with the fact that Santa just didn’t want to take time out of his busy schedule to fly down south to the CJ office for a measly 10-minute exchange. Also, as this is an increasingly litigious society, for the first time Santa had an attorney on hand to step in if necessary, from the North Pole firm of Fa, La, La, La & La. I believe his name was Tinkles L. Greensleeves, Elfsquire.
But with a little bit of Christmas magic and a whole lot of imaginative thinking, here I present the 2021 interview with Santa Claus:
Commonwealth Journal: So Santa ... how are things in the world of toy delivery?
Santa Claus: Ho ho horrible! As we’ve talked about in the past, we’ve turned our North Pole operations more toward distribution than production in the last few decades. Kids don’t want toy soldiers and rocking horses, they want big-ticket electronics and brand-name goods. And we’ve been very successful at making deals with all the big companies and getting those items under the tree every year. Well, this year, we’re having supply chain issues, just like everyone else. Half our merchandise is stuck on a freighter, waiting to come into port. And Mr. Greensleeves here has advised me against just flying onto the ship and picking the stuff up for myself. Something about “breaking and entering” and “maritime law.” That’s a bit over Santa’s head.
So instead, we’ve turned to a back-up plan: Going back into toy production. Sure, a wooden doll may not be as exciting as say, a Facebox or a Smart Tok or a MetaZuck or whatever the kids are into these days — Santa lost track of what’s what back around the release of the iPhone 8 -- but at least it’s something, right? Problem is, it’s been generations since elves have had to actually be toymakers. So we’ve got this whole unskilled workforce that’s having to learn on the fly what their grandparents could do in their sleep, and that’s really slowing things down. Plus, inflation hits us just like it does everyone else. Have you seen the cost of wood lately? And we’re supposed to make toys for children all around the world out of this stuff? So it’s a stressful season up at the North Pole.
CJ: Oh dear. Is anything going right this Christmas?
SC: Ho ho hopefully! Assuming we have anything to give to children, we’ve made some technological upgrades that should help cut our delivery time by 30 percent. I’ve been very impressed with the work Elon Musk is doing with SpaceX. If they can get people into orbit with that kind of effectiveness, what can they do for high-speed sub-orbit trans-global flights like the kind I make? So I think I can safely say that we’ve been working together on improving our sleigh technology, and ... what’s that? Oh. Um, Santa has been advised by Mr. Greensleeves that we’re not at liberty to talk about any deals currently pending with other entities. I cannot confirm or deny that we’ve had any contact with SpaceX or Mr. Musk. Sorry.
CJ: Hmm. Well, let’s talk about something more close to home. Last year, Somerset didn’t have it’s annual downtown Christmas parade or Christmas on the Square festivities, all of which you usually attend. How glad were you to be back in town for 2021?
SC: Ho ho wholeheartedly! Santa absolutely loves visiting the Lake Cumberland area. I actually own a vacation house in Burnside, if you didn’t know. A bunch of us come down here every summer — the “North Pole Navy,” they call us. Of course, I actually did come down in 2020 for Eubank’s Christmas cabin at their city park, but I was so happy to get to make appearances in Somerset and Burnside again this year. The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is one of my favorite Christmas parades I regularly attend; there’s just so much community interest and Christmas spirit, it makes this old elf’s heart warm and jolly.
And I was especially happy to see the ice skating rink on the judicial center plaza. The Leadership Lake Cumberland class that brought that kind of fun to Somerset made ol’ Santa proud with how they’ve pulled everything off. I’d love for them to come up and tour our operations at the North Pole next year! What’s that? Oh ... Yes, Mr. Greensleeves, it’s outside the judicial center. Yes, I’m sure it’s perfectly safe. The lawyers aren’t slipping and falling on anything, I assure you.
Santa is also very happy to see Christmas Island back in Burnside this year. Frank Crabtree, Jr., Burnside’s merry and bright tourism director, personally gave us a guided tour of the light display and it felt just as festive as it did back in the 1990s. As the official public face of the Christmas holiday, I love seeing communities embrace the holiday in any way they can. It’s good for the brand! And Pulaski County has really shown me how inspired they are by all of the things that make the holiday so great. The magic, the memories, the opportunity to share good times with your neighbors as a community, and with your family and friends. You all just get it here.
CJ: Well, you brought up an interesting point there. You’re the public face of Christmas, but of course, at its roots, it is a religious holiday. Many people are quick to remind that “Jesus is the reason for the season.” How do you respond to that? Is there any religious rivalry there?
SC: Ho ho no! Not at all! Look, Santa doesn’t question who’s really in charge here; I just work for Him. I’m the P.R. guy. After all, I’m a saint, remember? Look at it this way — Jesus wanted us to love one another. And giving gifts is one way that we express love. It’s my “love language” — I read that in one of Mrs. Claus’ books one time, and it really hit home. Gift-giving something that I’m good at, so that’s my role here.
It can be easy to get caught up in that aspect of the holiday and let it overwhelm your focus. People always run around in a panic, trying to get shopping done in time, trying to get exactly what someone wants. Is it good enough? Is it too expensive? Will they like it or not? It can be stressful sometimes, but that isn’t what Christmas is supposed to be about. Giving gifts isn’t about the price or the size or any of that; it’s an expression of love. And there are lots of ways to express how we feel toward those we love that don’t cost a penny. If you can’t be a cheerful gift-giver, it’s okay. Find your own Christmas love language. If the people you love really love you, they won’t mind at all. They’re just glad you’re a part of their lives. Christmas is all about love, and nobody knows love better than my Boss. Sorry, what’s that? Oh, Mr. Greensleeves, it’s okay -- I love you too!
CJ: Wow, that’s pretty touching. So can you tell us who’s on the Nice list and who’s on the Naughty list this year?
SC: Ho ho so, as you can imagine, there are some pretty big names this year on the “Naughty” list, and — what? Oh come on, Mr. Greensleeves. I don’t think anyone will — what? Really? You mean, I can’t ... Not even ... But he’s a public figure, and ... I can’t even say that? Oh fine, whatever. What about the “Nice” list? ... What? Oh come on. I’m 1,751 years old, I don’t even understand what “woke” means. ... No, I’m not a “Boomer.” Sigh. Sorry. Looks like that information will have to stay confidential this year.
CJ: No problem, Santa. I’m just happy to get to talk to you again. Merry Christmas and have a safe trip this year!
SC: Ho ho ho! Thank you, Christopher! Merry Christmas to you and all of the Commonwealth Journal readers!
