Donnie Layne Thrasher, age 23, of Fountain Run, KY passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, in Butler County, Kentucky. He was born on April 22, 1998 in Crossville, TN to Ronnie Wayne Thrasher and Cynthia Starling Nordlund-Thrasher. He was Self-employed and loved by everyone who knew him. I…