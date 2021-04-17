As a podiatric surgeon, Dr. Pamela Jensen-Stanley, DPM, knows a lot about feet.
In climbing Mt. Everest, Jensen-Stanley applied one old but important lesson: that of making progress by continuing to put one foot in front of the other.
“The mental challenge was probably the hardest part,” she said. “Physically, it was reasonable to do for anyone reasonably athletically inclined, but you have to test yourself for the long haul, to tolerate the cold, to be worn out and keep going.”
Climbing Mt. Everest is practically cultural shorthand for a near-impossible task. The earth’s highest mountain above sea level, standing more than 29,000 feet high, it’s located on the border between China and Tibet, and sees hundreds of climbing permits obtained every year — along with a history of both tragic incidents and great successes for those who have tried. The names of the first two men to reach the summit, New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Nepali Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, have become the stuff of history (and many a trivia competition).
Jensen-Stanley didn’t go up quite that far — she made a trek to the base camp. That’s still a skyward journey of 5,364 meters, or 17,598 feet — more than three miles. That’s about half as high as the typical cruising altitude of a jet plane.
“This has been a goal of mine for over 20 years,” said Jensen-Stanley, 52. “I promised myself this trip when I completed medical school.”
Though she’s been practicing podiatric medicine in Somerset for 18 years, working with Cumberland Foot & Ankle Centers of Kentucky, Jensen-Stanley has spent much of her life globetrotting. She was born in Haiti and lived in different countries as a child— including Nepal, where her parents worked for the American embassy.
“I have always thought of Kathmandu as my childhood home and wanted to return to visit,” said Jensen-Stanley.
Around 20 years ago, she learned about the trekking opportunities to the Mt. Everest base camp, and it became a goal of hers to do that at some point — a “bucket list item,” as it’s commonly called. In 2021, she finally got that opportunity.
Something like that takes an incredible amount of physical preparation, but Jensen-Stanley is no stranger fitness. She’s done the CrossFit program for six years, and enjoys activities like trail running and hiking with a 20-pound ruck.
“My physical abilities have been an accumulation of six years of self improvement, healthy lifestyle changes and increased strength and functional fitness training,” said Jensen-Stanley. “... I’ve always loved hiking, I love the outdoors.”
Still, very little in Kentucky, full of natural wonder though it may be, can prepare for the almost mythic challenge that is Mt. Everest. Jensen-Stanley was gone for about three weeks — she left town on March 25, started the trek on March 30, finished on April 13, and arrived home on Wednesday, April 14.
Ever humble and understated, Jensen-Stanley described the experience as “challenging with incredible scenery.”
What she described painted a “challenging” picture indeed — even in just getting there.
“This was 12 days of trekking, six to eight hours a day, over steep and rocky terrain with five strangers and our guide,” she said. “Due to visibility issues, the short plane ride from Kathmandu to Lukla to the trailhead had been canceled for the previous four days and was it was not looking hopeful for the following day. We had to take a 10-hour jeep ride over narrow rocky potholed roads. It felt like a rollercoaster ride with bumper cars. Several times we had to switch vehicles due to washed out bridges and roads.
“Once we reached the end of the road, we started hiking up towards Luckla approximately 20 kilometers away,” she continued. “Trails included man-made rock staircases with tall steps 18-20 inches in height and rocky dirt yak and horse trails. This added two additional days to the trek just to get to the original trail and, in hindsight, probably of the most physically strenuous parts of our adventure.”
Jensen-Stanley’s group — six people including “a guy from Brazil and one from New York, all strangers,” with two Sherpa guides (”They were very knowledgeable,” she observed) and three porters each carrying about 50 pounds on their back — stayed in what she called “tea houses” located at one of the settlements along the trails. The tea houses were consistent in design — a small room with just enough space for a single-sized bed or two and a kitchen and dining area with a central stove.
“The owners of the houses provided food for a very reasonable price, mostly rice or pasta dishes,” said Jensen-Stanley. “Lots of varieties of tea, and coffee is available.”
It was not recommended to eat local meat or to drink any water that has not been boiled as dysentery was a real problem. There were community toilets down the hallway and some showers heated by solar power. By and large though, the tea houses weren’t heated, which made for very chilly mornings.
“As you travel farther up on the trek, flushing toilets (western-style) change to pitchers of water to flush the toilets as pipes will freeze, and then just pit toilets,” said Jensen-Stanley. “My personal favorite was the shed with leaves and mulch. Hot showers turned to bucket showers in the cold, so I resorted a good old fashioned sponge bath to avoid pneumonia. In addition, the bedrooms have no heat. I filled up my tall water bottle with hot water to keep the bed/ sleeping bag warm.”
At the start at Kathmandu, conditions were reasonably comfortable, at 50 to 60 degrees, said Jensen-Stanley. Closer to the base camp, mornings could be 12 degrees under zero; by midday, it might hit 10 to 15 degrees.
Oxygen became an issue the higher up the group went as well. “Halfway up the trek is where you start noticing it,” said Jensen-Stanley “You have to walk slower and pace yourself; otherwise, you have to stop continuously and catch your breath. It becomes more noticeable the closer to base camp.”
There were no major problems in her group, but others making the trek didn’t fare as well — one person had headaches and vomiting, and another had to be send back down via helicopter to be medically examined.
“It’s a very real thing,” said Jensen-Stanley. “You just don’t have the energy, you don’t have the oomph. You can’t pick up the pace if you tried.”
Jensen-Stanley was “super excited” to reach the base camp after over a week on the trek. She was “tired and cold,” but she’d accomplished what she set out to do.
“The thing is, even though getting to the base camp was the goal, it was the entire journey from start to finish that was the best part of it,” she said. “The scenery was incredible, this 360-degree view of all these beautiful mountains.”
Getting down didn’t take nearly as long as going up — three days vs. nine respectively. “With the oxygen increasing (the lower the elevation), you were able to pick up your pace and go fast,” said Jensen-Stanley.
Other than some jet lag, getting back to the States didn’t prove too difficult an adjustment for Jensen-Stanley; on Thursday, she was already back doing surgeries.
But don’t think for a moment that this local doctor’s adventures are over yet — her feet have still more paths to take in life.
“I couldn’t put anything else in the ‘bucket list’ until I got this done, so now I have options,” she said. “I’m kind of looking at one (experience) in Indonesia and one in Pakistan. But I think I’m going to have to take my time on that until I talk to my husband (Dallas) about leaving him alone again.”
