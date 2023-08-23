John Sherman Cooper, Jr.’s story is the story of America and the World of the twentieth century. His life and career parallel the most significant events of that century that define the world we live in today.
1901
In 1901, the United States was a young nation. The wild west still existed — New Mexico, Arizona, and Oklahoma were still territories. Alaska was barely settled, and Hawaii was almost unreachable over the horizon.
Airplanes did not exist. Automobiles existed, but horseback and horse-drawn vehicles were still the common mode of local transportation. Telephones and electric systems existed, but gas lights and kerosene lanterns still lit most homes. Emerging from its isolation from the Old World, America was still overshadowed by the Empires of Europe and the ancient cultures of Asia; but its vast natural resources and the innovative inventive spirit of its free people had her on the ascendant path toward greatness.
Into that America, John Sherman Cooper Jr. was born in on the 23d of August 1901. Wednesday was his 122nd birthday.
EARLY DAYS & EDUCATION
John was born into a prosperous family on Somerset’s North Main Street. He was the second of seven children, the oldest of three brothers. His primary education was what today we would call “home schooling.” Shunning the nearby public school, the Cooper children were tutored by a neighbor. John, a tall, skinny, athletic, and well-liked boy, later attended Somerset High School. He graduated in 1918 and enrolled in Centre College where he played on the Centre football team that famously defeated Harvard, a national football powerhouse of the era.
He transferred to Yale to complete his college education. Then he enrolled in Harvard Law School, but he did not graduate. In the early 1920’s a national recession put the family businesses in jeopardy. His father, John Sherman Cooper, Sr., became ill and died. In 1924, John left law school and came home to help his family in that difficult time. He was later admitted to the practice of law by passing the bar exam without graduating from law school.
ENTRY INTO PUBLIC OFFICE
In 1927, John was elected to the state house of representatives at age 26. He served one term.
In 1929, he ran for Pulaski County Judge. In those days, the County Judge had judicial duties, but also oversaw the fiscal responsibilities of the county for the roads, and the health, safety, and welfare of the people. John’s term began in 1930.
THE GREAT DEPRESSION
In the early 1930’s, the nation descended into the Great Depression. Unemployment rose to record levels. People out of work could not pay their rent. Landlords could not pay their bills. Property went into foreclosure. Farmers could not sell their crops. Poverty and despair abounded. The people throughout the county suffered. As County Judge, John took their suffering to heart. He saw the role of government to help alleviate that suffering, but he carried the great weight of that responsibility on his own shoulders to the detriment of his own health and wellbeing. It was said that he helped as many as he could with money from his own pocket. Eventually, the economy began to recover. His term of office ended in 1938, but John’s experience as county judge and the compassion it required left an indelible imprint.
In 1939, he entered into law practice in Somerset and ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for Governor.
WORLD WAR II
In the late 1930’s the dark clouds of doom that had gathered over Europe and Asia burst into the storm that was World War II. Inevitably, American was drawn into the war. In 1942, John enlisted in the U.S. Army at the upper ages of eligibility. He was 41. Despite his age, he went through basic training as a private like the 18-year-old recruits. He was sent to officer candidate school, commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant, and assigned to service in Gen. George Patton’s Third Army as a courier. He was later promoted to Captain. Traveling across war-torn Europe with Patton’s army, John saw first-hand the destruction of a civilization, the horrible aftermath of the Nazi’s extermination of the Jewish population of Europe, and notably the aggression with which Soviet Russia enclosed the nations of eastern Europe behind the Iron Curtain, especially eastern Germany, including Berlin. These experiences also left their indelible mark on John.
After the war ended, John remained with the American army occupation of west Germany and was instrumental in reorganizing the German court system under principles of due process.
1946 – Circuit Judge and U.S. Senate
But duty from home called again. While serving with the Army in Germany in 1946, the people back home elected John, in absentia, Circuit Judge of 28th Circuit- Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Clinton Counties. He returned to Somerset to assume that post.
Shortly however, Happy Chandler vacated his seat in the U.S. Senate to serve as national baseball commissioner. John was elected to the Senate to serve out the remainder of Chandler’s term, thus becoming the first Republican ever elected to serve Kentucky in the U.S. Senate. He was defeated in his bid for re-election in 1948.
THE COLD WAR
The end of World War II left the victors divided into two hostile ideologies — the Communist totalitarianism of the Soviet Union and Red China against the western democracies of Europe and North America, led by the United States. The tension was worsened by the arsenal of atomic bombs held by each side, ready for destruction at a moment’s notice. This was an era in which American intercontinental bombers armed with atomic bombs flew in constant rotation, around the clock, en route to bomb Russian targets unless called back; and Russian bombers aimed at American cities did the same. There were always bombers in the air on their way to deliver nuclear bombs.
Against that backdrop, the newly formed United Nations worked to ward off mutual destruction. In 1949, President Harry Truman appointed Senator Cooper to serve as an American delegate to the UN. When Communist North Korea, aided by Communist China and armed with Russian weapons invaded South Korea, the western democracies saw the need to form a more cohesive deterrent to Communist aggression. Senator Cooper joined the US state department to help organize the alliance of nations we know as NATO — the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. For 75 years that alliance that Senator Cooper helped to create has been the single most formidable deterrent against Russian aggression and remains so today as the NATO countries assist Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.
1952-54 US Senate
In 1952, John was again elected to fill a vacant Kentucky seat in the U.S Senate, and again, his effort for re-election in the then Democrat-dominated state of Kentucky failed.
In the meantime, John was married in Washington to Lorraine Rowan Shevlin, who was well known and well liked in the political and social circles of Washington DC.
INDIA
After World War II, India gained its independence from Great Britain and formed a new nation. Home to nearly one-sixth of the world’s population, India teetered on the choice between Communism, offered by Russia and China; and Freedom offered by the western democracies. Given India’s recent oppression under British colonial rule, its choice was not assured.
President Eisenhower knew that John Sherman Cooper was the man he needed. He appointed John as the American Ambassador to India. John and Lorraine moved to India and together they quickly earned the trust and confidence Prime Minister Nehru, and the people of that nation. Today, India, the most populous nation in the world, still stands as the world’s largest democracy.
Back to the Senate: 1956-1972
After succeeding in India, John was encouraged in 1956 by President Eisenhower to run for the US Senate seat vacated by the death of Senator Alben Barkley. John won the election in 1956. He was elected again in 1960 and 1966, winning the highest number of votes for any candidate in Kentucky history and then the longest serving officer holder in Kentucky history.
The issues for which Senator Cooper’s service is primarily noted are: the Cold War concerns of communist aggression; the civil rights struggles to destroy the insidious system of racial segregation in the South and racial discrimination throughout the nation; and the Vietnam war. He was a sponsor and staunch supporter of civil rights legislation. He was an early advocate supporting President Kennedy’s military intervention in Vietnam. But he was also one of the first in Congress to recognize the inability of America to control events in Vietnam by force and the futility of further military operations to achieve the purpose.
Throughout his service as a diplomat and a Senator, John was a respected and trusted advisor to every president with whom he served. He was an especially welcome confidant of President John Kennedy. He and Lorraine had a close association with President and Mrs. Kennedy. After the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963, Senator Cooper served as a member of the Warren Commission to investigate the circumstances of the murder.
POST SENATE SERVICE
After leaving the senate in 1973, John joined the prestigious Washington law firm of Covington & Burling. One might expect that his government service was complete, but history had other expectations.
With the constant threat of the Cold War and communist aggression, The Nixon-Ford administration wanted to make inroads into the Iron Curtain countries of eastern Europe locked under Russian domination. In 1974, President Nixon asked John to serve another in diplomatic post- the First American Ambassador to communist East Germany. John was formally appointed to the post by President Ford, shortly after Nixon’s resignation, and our formal diplomatic relations with that communist state began. I can’t say it was exclusively the work of John Sherman Cooper but it is worth noting that 13 years later Iron Curtain collapsed and the Berlin Wall in East Germany came tumbled down. I have to believe his work helped to plant the seeds of freedom for eastern Europe.
Senator Cooper died in 1991. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Late in life, he reflected upon his career and observed how all he had done had been influenced by his early days in Somerset and his work as the county judge, with these words:
In a period of poverty, stress, and fear, I discovered that the human touch holds the magic of restoration and the miracle of security. There I learned that old fashioned kindness has healing in its wings. I can never get away from those lessons. They have overshadowed with their appeal and admonition every high place in which I have stood.
Representative, Judge, Soldier, Senator, Ambassador, John Sherman Cooper Jr., was molded by the world he was born into. In turn, he helped to mold the world that has been handed down to us.
And we are all far better off for the life of John Sherman Cooper, Jr.
