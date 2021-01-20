If you were driving along the north end of U.S. 27 in Somerset Wednesday, you probably saw him.
You might have even honked at him in support.
Gordon Muse placed a chair in a vacant lot just south of the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ogden Street and took a seat, surrounded by naught but gravel. Beside him stood a tripod — sometimes he wore the GoPro camera around his neck — to record the reactions of passers-by.
His message was carried on the back on his truck, on a large sign emblazoned with the words, "My Stolen Vote Matters!" — except the word "Matters" was marked out and replaced by the word "Silenced."
Being as this was going on at the same time as the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, one might take Muse's one-man demonstration as a protest against the headline-making event, and against the very idea of the Democrat Biden entering the White House instead of incumbent Republican Donald Trump.
Muse, a Pulaski Countian, is emphatic that the inauguration is not why he was out there, however.
"I'm not a sore loser," he said. "I am a sad loser."
And while he notes that he'd like to have more confidence in last November's General Election to believe that Biden won it fair and square — something Trump, Trump's lawyers, and throngs of Trump supporters have asserted was not the case — Muse's message is less about political lines or stolen votes at the moment, and more about the issue of censorship in Big Tech.
"This is a demonstration exercising my Constitutional right to be heard about some grievances that I feel like have not been addressed on any level," said Muse.
"I followed the election quite closely, and I believe that not only ... have there been a lot of things that occurred with the voting process in this presidential election that I feel were absolutely fraudulent, and yet on every level it's been ignored," he continued. "The thing that I'm concerned about now is not even about the fact of the fraudulence of the election, but mostly that it has been silenced. People have been silenced."
Not only has has Muse read of irregularities that he feels may have compromised the presidential election last fall, but he said that he has experienced election fraud himself, right here in Pulaski County.
"A person that I know that was not allowed to vote voted," said Muse, "and when I called and questioned that, I got the run-around ...
"I talked to county officials and (had) that downplayed to the point where they say, the margin of the win for (Trump) at that time was such that it really doesn't matter," Muse added.
Hearing it called a "moot point" in Pulaski made him start paying attention to national developments, said Muse.
"Then when I began to hear all these allegations on a national level of things that were fraudulent and then I see them on TV, and I see those who are making an effort to take those (claims of) fraudulence to the state legislatures, in whichever state it need be ... most of those efforts were denied," he said. "The legislatures wouldn't take it up. The courts wouldn't take it up. Then those attorneys that were trying to get those things done, such as (Sidney) Powell and Rudy Giuliani, they were silenced, shut down and threatened."
Muse said he used to drive the truck around with the "My Stolen Vote Matters!" sign on it and got a lot of response to it. He's also been censored four times, he said — "I've been censored on Facebook, and I don't even have a Facebook page."
He added, "I don't put anything radical on there, I put something on there that I hoped would stay to bring attention to people that they're being censored. It had nothing to do with the fraudulent election or 'Stop the Steal' or anything like that. It was (about how) Big Tech censored even the President of the United States at the time, and they censored others, and they censored important people who we should have been allowed to hear their voice, whether we agreed with it or not.
"Yet we didn't even get the opportunity to even make that decision ourselves," he continued. "Somebody else is making that decision for us. And then my post (about) that got censored. I had somebody stop in here today, and they were telling me they watched Donald Trump's leaving the White House for the last time (Wednesday) and they said something like, 'It's a shame that he was treated that way,' and that got censored almost before they were finished typing. That's just today (Wednesday), right now on the inauguration day, that the censorship is still going on with Facebook. I'm concerned it's going to continue."
As such, he "corrected" his sign by adding the word "Silenced" to address the more pressing concern on his mind.
"There are probably 75 to 80 million (Americans) that believe the exact same thing and they have not had the opportunity to have their voice heard," he said. "... This to me is not about any political thing now. It's about the silence, and the American people need to realize how dangerous it is to be silenced.
"There's a lot of people out there that like it (that certain voices are silenced). They won't like it when it's their turn, and it's coming," added Muse. "If Big Tech and these other people are allowed to silence people at will and we fail to communicate, people need to think about how is it that when you're just totally shut down and you can't communicate with emails, Facebook or any social media, you can't even communicate with your friends and loved ones and they just live maybe on the other side of the county, what are you going to do when there's an enormous catastrophe and you can't contact your family?"
Muse was out alongside U.S. 27 since about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and stayed into the afternoon. It allowed him to get his concerns "off (his) chest" in a way that even Facebook couldn't touch.
"I got a lot of positive reaction," he said. Indeed, during his interview with the Commonwealth Journal, several cars honked as they drove by his truck. "People (were) stopping in to take pictures. ... I am here just as passively as I know how, letting the public know that it still matters."
