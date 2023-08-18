The Somerset Medicine Shoppe has been providing downtown with their prescripts for four decades straight. As commemoration for their foundation, the Medicine Shoppe threw a 40-year anniversary bash and invited everyone in Pulaski County to join them.
Free hot dogs were grilled outside, and inside, customers could treat themselves to a free cupcake, chips, and drinks. Donuts were available for breakfast that morning.
Pharmacist and current owner of the store Jim Cherry founded the Somerset Medicine Shoppe in 1983, back when he was only 23 years old.
“I’d been married for two weeks and was stupid enough to open my own business,” Cherry said with a laugh. “But it turned out to be a good move… we’ve had steady growth over the last forty years, and now we’re up to 64 employees.”
The Medicine Shoppe now sits at 900 East Mount Vernon. Cherry initially opened the store in the same strip mall the Somerset Vision Center sits in, until it outgrew the building. The store has even added on to the current building a couple times over the years.
Cherry says he and his employees have added several services over the years including prescription delivery.
“We’ve added a lot of specialized packaging, which wasn’t available at the time,” said Cherry. “Pharmacies are ever-changing, and some of the things that are a thing today were un-thought-of years ago. I guess we’re very innovative, so anything that’s new that can improve customer care, we jump on it pretty fast. There’s really nothing out there that I know that could be done that we’re not currently doing.”
Cherry and his team felt that 40 years was a huge mile marker for the store, and such an occasion called for a celebration.
“We’re so busy all the time, I don’t really often have the time to look in the rear-view mirror, so it was a really good opportunity,” said Cherry.
Cherry called the day a customer appreciation day. The day before, he held an employee appreciation day with a dinner.
“I wanted to thank the people that have helped us to grow to this point,” said Cherry.
Cherry felt his employees were the most important key to growing the business.
“We started out very small. I was new to this community. Didn’t have any roots,” said Cherry. “If I get any credit, it’s for hiring good people. They make the difference, because they really care about people. And you can see that in the way they go the extra mile.”
