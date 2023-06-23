If you’ve tuned in lately to WLEX 18, central and eastern Kentucky’s NBC affiliate, and noticed a familiar location on your television screen — yep, that was Burnside.
The City of Burnside has been making a strengthened marketing push this summer, and that includes a TV ad that runs on WLEX as well as an increased social media presence, all in an effort to help more people discover what the area has to offer — not just on Lake Cumberland but beyond its waters as well.
“We had some funds left over in our advertising budget for the fiscal year, and I felt like rather than carry them over or not use them for marketing, I felt like this was a good time to go ahead and use (that money),” said Alison Pyles, Tourism Director of the City of Burnside.
That amount was around $50,000, she noted, adding the city’s previous tourism director Frank Crabtree, Jr. had included “probably more in the budget for events than was needed.” When Pyles took over, she assumed that advertising for events was including in the event budget, and used that money that way. When she found there were additional funds remaining for marketing purposes, the city’s tourism board told her “more advertising is always better,” Pyles recalled.
The ad highlights the opportunities for fun and natural beauty in this area, asking, “Can you feel it? The call to unplug, to unwind, to rediscover that part of you that craves more. To rediscover adventures free of screens and controllers. To rediscover rest, and the tranquility of a great night’s slumber. To rediscover the joy of the simple things we often take for granted.”
Images from Guthrie’s Grill, Cole Park, the golf course at Burnside Island State Park and more are featured in the ad, which ends with the city’s promotional tagline, urging people to “rediscover Burnside.”
A number of opportunities to bring federal money to Burnside, particularly through ARPA (the American Rescue Plan Act, the stimulus bill passed by Congress in 2021 following COVID-19), have helped the city with its promotional efforts, noted Pyles.
“With all of the federal money that’s come out for tourism, we’ve been able to do a lot more advertising than we’ve ever been able to do,” said Pyles. “We’ve had our budget freed up on a lot of things.”
Pyles noted that the city’s advertising blitz has been more than just the commercial, however. It’s also included an emphasis on digital advertising in a campaign that’s running through September, and a variety of print advertisements, including the Commonwealth Journal and its magazines as well as Kentucky Living.
WLEX actually came down to Burnside on June 2 and shot the commercial, said Pyles.
“We’re super excited about that,” said Pyles. “We actually have another camera crew that will come down probably in late August and that’s (possible) with a different set of federal monies that we’ve received.”
Pyles said that Burnside has previously done a lot of advertising for Christmas Island with the TV station, “but we’ve not really done a lot of ‘Visit Burnside’ general advertising. So what I felt like was important was to feature Burnside as a destination.
“Yes, most people know about Lake Cumberland, but do they know what all they can do in Burnside at the lake? And so we made sure to (present that),” she added. “General Burnside Island has an award-winning golf course, so I knew that needed to be featured. They have an incredible campground, and so I knew that needed be featured.”
Pyles credited Burnside Island Park Manager Greg Blevins with being “wonderful to work with” on the project, showing photographers some of the most attractive areas on the golf course to film. Mike Baker, general manager of Burnside Marina, is on the Burnside Tourism Board, and is “a fantastic partner,” said Pyles, who noted that Baker let the crew go out on a rental boat to shoot footage. Also, Jonathan Friedman, Resource Manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, assisted in getting permission to get drone footage while on the lake.
“I’m extremely grateful for our partnership with the Army Corps,” said Pyles. “Jonathan Friedman breaks all of the stereotypes when you think of (the) Army Corps because he is extremely personable and easy to work with.”
Even the next generation of Burnside got involved — Pyles noted that the kids viewers see jumping off the pontoon in the ad include her own daughter and the son of another Burnside employee. “The kids of Burnside were ... debuting their childhood acting careers,” she laughed.
Pyles also gave a “shout-out” to Angelique Guthrie of Guthrie’s Grill, who Pyles called “the poster child for what you want to be as a restaurant owner when it comes to partnership” with tourism agencies.
“Not only did she allow us to use Guthrie’s, but ... she had selected meals and drinks that she felt would be the most photogenic,” said Pyles. “She rolled out the red carpet for us and was absolutely fantastic.”
The ad started running on June 12, and will run through September. Already, the commercial has gotten noticed — both by the public and by others in the tourism industry.
“I’ve had other tourism professionals reach out and say, ‘Hey, this looks great. Who did it?’” said Pyles.
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson was pleased with his city’s presence on television commercial breaks viewed by a wide portion of the state audience.
“Any time we can get publicity, I’m all for it,” said Lawson. “Alison is doing a great job. I think it’s a great promotion, not just for Burnside but for Pulaski County and Lake Cumberland.”
