Which is the more famous car: the Ford Mustang or the Batmobile?
Somernites Cruise attendees will have the chance to see both this weekend at the August edition of Somerset's own classic and custom car show.
The car showcase this month is devoted to the Mustang — "Mustang Alley," presented by Alton Blakley Ford, which is regularly one of the Cruise's most popular attractions.
"I'm sure we'll have a thousand-plus Mustangs like we usually do," said Somernites Executive Director Keith Floyd. "It's usually the biggest show of the year."
First rolling off the production line in 1964, the Mustang is Ford's longest-produced and best-selling car and has proven to be one of the most beloved and influential vehicles in American automotive history.
"The Mustang is America's pony car. It's the one that started it all," said Floyd. "Technically, the Plymouth Barracuda might have been the first by a couple of weeks, but the Mustang was the popular one, the one that kind of set the standard for the Camaros and Firebirds to follow. ... With the end of the Camaro coming and end of the Challenger coming up, it will be one of the last surviving pony cars."
While adults may be bigger fans of the Mustang, kids will almost certainly be enthralled by the presence of the car made famous by DC Comics superhero Batman.
John Buckland has visited the Cruise multiple times on behalf of the Heroes 4 Higher (H4H) Foundation, a national outreach effort that both shares lessons against bullying and drugs to young kids and also honors children who have passed away, frequently serving as pallbearers at children's funerals or making appearances to enliven spirits where they have been tragedies.
Buckland dresses as comic book and silver screen character Batman and brings with him a replica of the famed Batmobile, as seen in the Caped Crusader's films, as he'll do this Saturday in downtown Somerset.
"He's always popular with the kids," said Floyd of Buckland. "He's got a great message and a great story. Kids will be able to get their picture with him, and sitting in the car, things like that."
Remember the Ford Maverick? Or the Mercury Comet? Two vehicles from the '60s and '70s that are fondly recalled by collectors and car fans, they're the focus of the Maverick Comet Club International, and on Saturday, the Kentucky chapter of that organization will hold a "mini-meet" at Somernites Cruise to celebrate those two classic cars.
"They do that every other year," said Floyd, who estimated 25 to 35 of the cars to show up for the mini-meet this weekend. "We have hosted it (before), but not on as big a scale."
Also at the Cruise this month will be a special display of General Motors G-body cars, for mid-size rear-wheel drive vehicles.
"Those are cars from the '80s that you'll recognize — the Monte Carlo Super Sport and the Buick Grand Nationals, things like that," said Floyd. "(The G-body) really started off in '78 with the downsized General Motors platform. They didn't call the G-bodies then. But it's the downsized cars, a two-door platform mostly, also four-doors too."
Fitting in with the month's theme, a 2003 Ford Mustang will be the "Ultimate Door Prize" that is given away this weekend. Every car through the gate gets a free ticket, and for every $5 spent at the official Somernites Cruise merchandise trailer, people can get extra chances — for example, buy a $20 t-shirt and get four more chances. At 5:30 p.m., the winner will be drawn; you must be present to win.
As usual, things begin on Friday with the Burnside Meet & Greet, presented by the City of Burnside, at Cole Park off of South U.S. 27, starting at 10 a.m. At 2 p.m., leave for a run on the scenic Ky. 192 "Rattlesnake." Then head on over for the Friday Night Block Party at the Somerset Mall from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., hosted by the Somerset Mall and Don Franklin Family of Dealerships. Fans can come and enjoy live music and hundreds of classic and custom cars and trucks.
The Fun Run will be at the London Dragway in neighboring Laurel County this time. On Saturday, start the day off at the Hardee’s South location at stoplight no. 22 at 8 a.m. for a free breakfast, then leave from there at 8:30 a.m. for the London Dragway. Cost is $10 either way, to run one's car on the track or to be a spectator.
"If you want to set up a grudge match with your buddies, you can do that," said Floyd. "That's always one of our crowd-favorite fun runs."
Gates open at noon downtown Saturday, and the show goes until 6 p.m., at which point cars will head out to U.S. 27 to "cruise the strip."
Floyd is hoping for good weather — the cars will be hot, but the weather, not as bad as it could be.
"The last forecast I saw showed maybe a 30 percent chance of rain and cooler temperatures, mid- or upper-80s," he said, "which will be better than the rest of the week."
