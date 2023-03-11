If Gospel and Bluegrass is your cup of sweet tea, then you would have enjoyed yourself at Bluegrass Senior Living Friday, where Rhonda Vincent, the Queen of Bluegrass, came to perform.
Rhonda Vincent and The Rage gave a short show at the care facility before going off to do a sound check at The Center for Rural Development, where they were giving a concert Friday night.
The first song her band played was Carl B. Tipton’s classic “I’m Going Home.” It featured a call and response section, Vincent singing the first part and a bandmate responding.
The second song was an a cappella rendition of “A Promised Land.” Vincent belted the performance as her band harmonized.
Following these songs, Vincent opened the room up to audience participation and played a medley of well-known hymns and gospels. The band began with the classic hymn “I Saw the Light.”
The residents appeared to enjoy it and many sang along to the song. The melody then transitioned to “I’ll Fly Away.” The residents knew this song too and even added the “in the morning” ad lib that’s typically thrown in in newer versions.
The melody transitioned to “May the Circle Be Unbroken,” and finally to “Swing Low Sweet Chariot.”
Vincent then introduced her final song.
“I don’t know if we can do this without a banjo or a fiddle, but we’ll close with a Kentucky song,” said Vincent.
Vincent and her band played her hit “Kentucky Borderline” which was the International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2004 song of the year.
Vincent comes from what she calls a “musical family” which she traces back five generations. She says she travels with world class musicians and feels they all share a passion for traveling to share their music.
“It’s a continuation of a life of music that evolved into a career for me,” said Vincent. “We do a lot of country classics that we’ve turned into Bluegrass songs. We have a lot of original songs, but there’s an energy I think in Bluegrass music … Our shows include something for everyone.”
Vincent said she came over to Somerset because of her friendship with Kelly and Sharon Dalton. The Dalton’s are super-fans of Vincent’s music, and Vincent says they’ve “shown up everywhere” to her various shows.
The Daltons always make a huge meal for Vincent and her band, and Vincent enjoys the southern hospitality.
Vincent said that Sharon Dalton has a sister at Bluegrass Senior Living, and Vincent agreed to do a show there.
“I grew up doing this,” said Dalton. “My Dad and I … we played at the nursing home every month. So this is as natural to me as breathing… You didn’t look at [music] as a business. For most of what we do … it’s because we love it.”
Vincent knows that many at Bluegrass Senior Living would never be able to attend one of her shows, show she felt it was important to make a special stop just for them.
“It’s just a wonderful feeling to be able to come here and share our music with others who wouldn’t otherwise get to hear it,” said Dalton.
