The hottest ticket in town just became even hotter.
As 2021 continues to be an age of uncertainty regarding the status of major public events due to COVID-19 concerns, Master Musicians Festival issued a statement Monday on a positive note: This year’s festival will go on as planned.
But there’s also a sour note: Only 3,000 tickets will be sold — approximately 50 percent of the capacity for Festival Field, the lush green space behind Somerset Community College. So if you want to make sure you get to see long-awaited act Blues Traveler take the Somerset stage, you’d better not wait too long to buy your ticket.
For local music fans however, the heightened scarcity of access is a meager price to pay for bringing back MMF for what organizers hope will be its first complete festival since 2018.
“We are thrilled to announce that there will be a Master Musicians Festival in 2021 and that we’re able to bring back our headliner and almost all of the bands scheduled to play in 2020 before we cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tiffany Finley, MMF’s Executive Director. “Our board members believe wholeheartedly that we can host this festival safely, especially given the pace of vaccinations in Kentucky and the significant drop in the state’s positivity rate. We are ready to celebrate together once again by bringing outstanding and eclectic music to southern Kentucky at an affordable price.”
Ticketholders for the cancelled 2020 affair were given the option to roll those passes over to the next year. Finley said that there are about 300 such tickets carried forward from last year.
However, noted Finley, “you’ve got to think about sponsorship tickets, and you’ve got to allow for some kids to be there.” So there are other considerations to the number of tickets available as well.
Tickets for the 28th annual festival went on sale Monday. As of about 3 p.m., the festival had already sold close to 350 tickets.
“The guidelines may change close to time (for the festival),” said Finley, “but to be safe, that’s what we’re doing.”
She noted that with the vast amount of property to spread out on at Festival Field, “we should be able to do it in a safe manner.”
According to MMF, all CDC and state health department guidelines will be followed, including temperature checks at the gate and sanitation stations throughout the festival grounds. Board members will revise the festival’s safety plan along the way as MMF weekend approaches, adjusting to any changing guidelines.
This year’s festival will take place Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, and will largely represent the line-up that fans were supposed to see in 2020.
Blues Traveler, the band whose harmonica-driven sound blew up on MTV and the airwaves in the 1990s thanks to hits like “Run-Around” — the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history — and “Hook” was set to headline last year’s event, and agreed to return for 2021 after the cancellation. They’ll be headlining the festival on Saturday night, one of numerous Grammy Award winners and nominees. Another is Nashville’s The Steeldrivers, a band whose 2015 bluegrass album “The Muscle Shoals Recordings” was a Grammy winner. The Steeldrivers were once led by Kentucky singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton, and are now headed up by Kelvin Damrell from Berea, Ky.
Also on Saturday, Nashville singer-songwriter and bandleader Devon Gilfillian brings a soulful sound to the MMF stage. Gilfillian has toured with names like Keith Urban, Gladys Knight, and The Fray, but has also been involved in political activism. As MMF put it in a press release, “Gilfillian re-recorded Marvin Gaye’s iconic album, “‘What’s Going On,’ in 2020, directing funds raised to low-income communities and communities of color — providing resources and education about the democratic process.”
Earlier Saturday on the main stage are Tommy Cate and Friends; a Songwriter Round with Brian Combs, Tiffany Williams, Coby Langham, Kelly Caldwell, Grayson Jenkins, and Jenn Marie; Driftwood Gypsy; and Kelsey Waldon.
Friday’s line-up consists of Brother Smith, Cody Lee Meece, The Local Honeys, Bee Taylor, the McNeil Music Center audition winner, and is headlined by two sets from Kentucky bluegrass favorites The Wooks. The second set will be a late-night jam in honor of the late John Prine, whose legacy left its mark on MMF in 2018.
Then there’s the Young Mary Records Stage sponsored by Citizens National Bank down in Art Valley and the acoustic-favorite SomerSessions tent. The Young Mary Records Stage will feature Wayne Graham, Sylmar, and Mojothunder on Friday, and Buck the Taxidermist, David Vaughn Lindsey, Wade Sapp, Jaime Wyatt, Billy Don Burns, Morgan Way, and Late Night Show with Johnny Conqueroo on Saturday. The SomerSessions tent will offer Darrin Hacquard, Abby Hamilton, and Bedford Band on Friday, and Maria Carrelli, Kuhzin Pawl, Jordan Smart, Wolfpen Branch, and Nicholas Jamerson on Saturday.
Weekend passes to the 2021 Master Musicians Festival, sponsored by the City of Somerset, are on sale now on the MMF website (www.mastermusiciansfestival.org) and via Eventbrite.com. A Level 1 Weekend Pass is $45; a Friday Early Bird pass is $20 and Saturday Early Bird is $40. Sales end on May 31, 2021. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. For more information, visit Master Musicians Festival’s website.
It’s been a long wait for MMF to get back into full swing. In 2019, severe weather cut the Saturday line-up short, causing fans to miss out on headliner Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Then in 2020, COVID-19 restrictions silenced the music. As such, everyone associated with MMF — both its loyal fans and the people behind it alike — are extremely eager to get back out on Festival Field and make some MMF magic.
“We simply cannot wait to greet our crowd in July,” said Finley, who moved from MMF board president to the festival’s full-time director last summer. “Music has the ability to heal and inspire, and we hope by having the festival this year we’re able to do a little of both. We’ve been through an incredibly difficult year as an organization and a community. Our hope is that we can safely bring a little normalcy and a lot of happiness and outstanding music to our festival-goers.”
