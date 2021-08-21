Kendra Newton is working for the WKND.
The Vintage WKND, that is.
One of downtown Somerset’s hottest shopping spots is located right on the Fountain Square — with a terrific view of the community hub, since it’s on the second floor.
The store focuses on unique vintage clothing — primarily ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, some early 2000s— including shirts, jeans, dresses, shoes, headwear and accessories. Newton buys, sells, and trades pieces, both men’s and women’s clothing, and much of it fits the aesthetic of “tomboy chic.”
Newton started the business last year — “a couple of weeks before the first round of COVID happened,” she recalled, adding with a smile, “Great time to start a business” — but got to enjoy a grand opening for the store in September of 2020.
Newton is native of the area, having gone to Pulaski County High School, and taught and coached basketball at Southwestern. But while teaching P.E. and Health classes may have its charms, Newton’s keen sense of style demanded its due.
“I always wanted to do something in fashion, so I realized teaching wasn’t really what I wanted to do,” she said.
Newton moved to New York for three months and did an internship with a celebrity stylist there, and came back home. She wasn’t sure of her next move at first, but after seeing a surge of interest in vintage clothing, Newton knew there was a niche to be filled locally.
Her parents, Kenny and Jennifer Hyden, own another store in town, The Eclectic Turtle, which sells a wide variety of unique items — but not apparel.
“My parents have always been into antiquing and stuff like that,” she said, “so I guess that’s where I get it. ... They opened (their store) and I said, ‘You guys need to do clothes.’ And they just didn’t really have time to fool with that because they both had full-time jobs. I was like, ‘I’ll run it and sell clothes out of it,’ and it did way better than I ever thought.
“I thought (a store like this) would be a great addition to Somerset,” she added, saying she moved six to eight months later, “and here I am now.”
The building in which the store is located — one of the older structures in the community hosting commercial businesses — helps provide the right feel, as does the downtown setting. “The exposed brick and everything, just the vibe of the building itself, really goes with the vintage (concept).”
And while for those of a certain age, clothing from that period might feel less curious than nostalgic, the vintage look has proven very popular with today’s young people, who make up a large part of Newton’s customer base.
“This is super in-style for the high school and college age,” said Newton, “but you’d be surprised. Even (during) the car show, it gets a lot of traffic in here, and the festivals downtown, I’m super busy.”
And Newton knows how to appeal to the younger market, since she’s part of it herself.
“I’m 27,” she said, “so obviously I’m wearing it.”
But if you’re more into the the “marriage and family” stage of life than the teenage times, you can still feel comfortable in the Vintage WKND. Newton observed that Mayor Alan Keck’s wife Tiffany came in and found a pair of high-waisted jeans she liked; “She got a pair and now all the local moms are coming in,” she said with a laugh.
The decorations in the Vintage WKND add to its fun feel — things like a neon “Bates Motel” sign, nostalgic advertisements, images from the iconic ‘90s NBA run of the Chicago Bulls, and ‘80s movie posters, for instance; a lot of it came from her parents’ own store. Some decor Newton might sell — “for the right price” — but that’s not a focus of the store or something she advertises (though the “Bates Motel” sign is off limits, she noted).
“Eventually I’d love to sell furniture and stuff like that too, but that’s down the road,” said Newton.
As for the store’s eye-catching name, Newton said she was initially attracted to the idea of having a day of the week in there, but couldn’t decide which she liked best.
“It started out, ‘Vintage Friday,’ but then I thought, ‘I like Saturday though,’ and then, ‘Well, Sunday’s cool too,’” she said. “So I just did the ‘Weekend’ and then spelled it that way, just so it was different.”
The Vintage WKND has on online presence on Instagram and Facebook (@thevintagewknd), but to get the true experience, you need to go in the doors on the Fountain Square, under the neon sign that’s added some jazz to the area, and go up the flight of stairs into a surprising wonderland of vintage goodies.
“It’s been surprisingly amazing, considering everything we’ve gone through the past couple of years,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the year.”
