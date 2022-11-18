If you were to drive through Somerset Wednesday night, you would be forgiven for thinking you stepped into the big city.
The Virginia, a historical theater downtown which has reopened this year to high praise, has been doing its best to book the hottest artist’s it can find. Wednesday, it struck gold by booking up-and-coming Country Music Star Bailey Zimmerman.
Zimmerman booked Kentucky as part of his “KY Takeover 2022” tour, which also includes locations in Lexington and Louisville.
City of Somerset Communications Director Julie Harris was part of the team which helped get The Virginia remodeling project “across the finish line.”
“Seeing it come to fruition so quickly was really, really exciting,” said Harris.
The Virginia was able to comfortably fit all 500 attendees into the venue; however, Harris says that The Virginia could potentially fit more.
As communications director for the city, she’s in charge of “getting the word out” for exciting events like this.
However in her words, “My work on that part was really minimal, to be honest. That artist was just that popular.”
Popular he is. Somerset’s unusually large queue was matched by similarly massive crowds in Lexington and Virginia.
As for booking the show, Harris gave a lot of credit to iHeartRadio and also Daisha Lile, the executive director of The Virginia, who works out contracts with artists all across the Commonwealth.
“We’re very grateful that iHeart brought him to us that we could be a part of that ‘KY Takeover’ and so people could see the venue who might not otherwise have known that it’s there,” added Harris.
Harris was ecstatic at the results of Wednesday’s show and felt it was a dream come true for the city of Somerset.
“The Virginia is a passion project that I’m honored to be a part of,” she said. “When I was a little girl, I saw movies in that cinema, so to see it have this rebirth as a live performance venue and see the excitement… is very special for me.”
Harris doubles as the President of Master’s Musician Festival in Somerset, so seeing The Virginia have a musical renaissance is an added bonus for her.
Said Harris, “Music is very special to me, so to be able to have a venue in down town Somerset that is promoting some of these rising artists but also we’ve had several shows with lots of Kentucky and local artists as well to be able to come and provide that diverse mix of entertainment for people is really special. It’s been great.”
Harris didn’t want to definitively name any more exciting artists that will take the stage in The Virginia, yet, but she says Lile is putting together the list and is excited to see what The Virginia will have to offer.
