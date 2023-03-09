Memories fade, but country is forever.
At the Pulaski County Alzheimer’s Disease Respite Center, individuals with dementia can come in and enjoy fellowship and activities there so their loved ones can have some much-needed rest. To raise money for the center, citizens are putting on a Classic Country Music Night.
Taking place Thursday, April 13, the concert is headlined by Tim Hadler, a two-time Branson, Missouri Artist of the Year, along with the Somerset Cumberland Country Jammers, whose twangin’ music has regularly been involved in donations to various Somerset charities.
In fact, this is not the Jammers’ first benefit concert for the respite center. They and Carl Skaggs, who regularly organizes charity events around the Lake Cumberland area, have been big-time supporters of the respite center for years.
Skaggs estimates that he and the Cumberland Country Jammers have raised around $250,000 for local charities over 20 years, $40,000 of which has gone to veterans.
The event will be “old” country, Skaggs said in an interview with the Commonwealth Journal.
“Going back to Hank Williams and George Jones and Conway Twitty … all the old-timers,” said Skaggs. “We’re going to be doing a lot of Johnny Cash.”
The Alzheimer’s Center, despite its name, takes people having various types of dementia and not just Alzheimer’s. The attendees do crafts, exercise, and listen to live music. These activities may seem simple but actually help repair connections in the brain and allow patients to recall distant memories.
“Just anything to keep them engaged in a safe, social, and nurturing environment,” said Pat Brinson, executive director of the Respite Center.
The focus of the center is to keep the clients’ minds busy rather than napping in front of the television all day, while allowing caregivers of people suffering from dementia to have break from the often full-time job of caring for their loved ones.
Brinson claims around 90% of the families who care for people with dementia are also doing so while trying to work a job. Therefore, centers like this are invaluable to families of Alzheimer’s patients.
“I personally have been in that environment, and if you haven’t been in that environment, you have no idea what it takes to care for someone with dementia,” added Brinson.
The Classic Country Music Night concert will start at 7 p.m. and will have a $20 entry fee.
Skaggs said this will be his last show and he will dedicate it to his late wife.
