The recent decisions made by Warner Brothers (WB) has created yet another hurdle for the movie theatre industry to overcome, as the multimedia conglomerate announced earlier this month that its release of the upcoming "Wonder Woman 1984" wouldn't be just a one-off experiment. Instead, WB's entire catalog of films set to debut next year will follow a similar model, releasing on the company's streaming service, HBO Max, the same day each movie is set to debut in theaters.
"We're living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group," WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement. "We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021."
While Sarnoff said the dual release model would be limited to just next year, Corbin Mayor and co-owner of Corbin's Tri-County Cineplex Suzie Razmus said she was disappointed in Warner Brother's decision, calling it short-sighted. However, she's thankful other production companies haven't followed WB's lead.
"They got a lot of push back from the artistic community," Razmus said on WB's plans. "Two people at the top of Warner Brother's made this executive decision. It's been a mess in the industry for sure."
Charlena Chesnut, manager of London's Regency Cinema 8, echoed Razmus' concerns saying WB's decision would impact her theatre tremendously, as she believes people with an HBO Max subscription will be more likely to stream movies from home rather than visit their local cinema.
Like a lot of small businesses, local movie theaters have had to endure multiple state mandates that has included closing their doors to the public earlier this year, and limiting the number of people inside the building once their doors were reopened. Once reopened, theater's have had to deal with film after film delaying their debuts, citing the pandemic as the cause.
Both theaters are now open to the public and can host 50 percent of the theaters' capacity. Tri-County Cineplex has been open since the Governor's first set of mandates were lifted in June. Regency 8 also opened at that time, but the lack of patronage and unreliable timeliness of new releases caused London's theatre to close its doors once more in late July.
"It was devastating to us," Chesnut said. "We were going in the hole everyday. By the time we figured out everything, nobody was coming to the movie theatre because they were scared of COVID anyway."
Regency 8 made the best of a bad situation and used the downtime to make several renovations. All new flooring was put throughout the cinema's hallways, lobby, and theaters. The outside of the building has a fresh coat of paint, and new lighting has also been installed. Regency 8 reopened its doors to the public on Nov. 25.
Chesnut and Razmus say they take the health of their customers seriously. Both cinemas have implemented sanitation stations and follow strict health guidelines to ensure the well-being of movie-goers.
"We very much take their safety seriously," noted Razmus. "We've done all of the safeguards that we can do to keep them safe and allow them to get out of the house, support us, and enjoy themselves."
Both Regency 8 and Tri-County Cinema have had to adapt throughout the summer and fall months. Both began offering party packages that rent out each cinema's theaters for private use, and have upped the offering of classic movies for younger audiences to experience on the big screen for the first time. Tri-County Cineplex took it a step further, streaming Corbin High School's home football games on its big screens as well.
"Just like any other small business, you've just got to roll with the punches and find out how to stay afloat, stay relevant and recreate yourself. That's just part of being a small business owner," said Razmus.
Part of that recreation includes modifying which days each cinema is open and their showtimes. For now, Regency 8 is opened Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of each week, with a matinee at 4 p.m. and an evening show at 7 p.m.
Tri-County Cineplex is also open on those days, following a similar set up with two showtimes a day. However, Razmus said that because of how the holidays fell this year, Tri-County Cineplex would be open on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Razmus says the industry has been changing for several years, but believes that even with the latest hurdles brought on by the pandemic, theaters will survive.
"People are always going to want to see these movies, the movies that are deserving of the big screen experience. I think that's going to last," she said. "I think people are going to want that communal experience, they want to be together."
Like other small businesses, local theaters received legislative help from the CARES Act passed earlier this year. The most recent relief bill passed by Congress earlier this week will see $15 billion dedicated to funding live venues, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions if signed by the President.
Even before the bill was announced however, both Razmus and Chesnut said they believed their respective cinemas would have a bounce back year in 2021 because of their loyal customers and the support of their communities.
"I believe we'll come back stronger than ever. There's a lot of great movies that they're holding on to," Razmus said. "It'll probably be slow through the first quarter, but I believe next summer we'll be rocking."
