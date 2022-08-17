The local chapter of the United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers—also known as the UAW— took a load of supplies to Eastern Kentucky last week to support the relief effort.
Despite the mass mobilization of many Kentuckians to support flooding victims, many are still displaced and without shelter in Eastern Kentucky.
The UAW began in 1935 as a way for those who worked in the auto industry to organize and have leverage for wage, benefit, and safety negotiations. Today, many chapters find ways to support those in need whether a part of the Union or not.
Cliff Cantrell of the UAW began by contacting the state police to find where the Union could drop off supplies.
“I don’t want to take it to a Walmart drop-off or the sports center drop-off,” said Cantrell.
Cantrell instead wanted a way where he could give directly to those in need.
Cantrell said he, Chairmen Larry Hamilton, and his neighbor Bill Fairbanks bought several school supplies and offered to transport them to Eastern Kentucky.
These three men form part of the chapter’s retiree council which helps retired auto workers to cover expenses when no longer receiving wages.
“We have 39 counties we cover in Eastern Kentucky. People call and if they have a medical bill or a problem, we help them out,” said Cantrell. “We’ve been here since ’06, I think.”
Originally from Pike County themselves, the group felt they had a personal obligation to help others.
The group raised donations from their neighborhood and used them to buy their items and claimed to be able to pack up an entire trailer and a van.
The group transported the items to the United Methodist Church in Hindman, Kentucky and helped distribute them to flooding victims.
The group said they took the items to the church to hand out instead of directly to where victims were, as they originally intended, due to roads still not being fully repaired.
“One little girl broke my heart,” said Chairman Hamilton. “She kept crying to her mother saying ‘Mommy, I want to go home.’ Her mom finally looked at her and said ‘Honey, we ain’t got a home.’”
“It’s not a happy place to be,” added Fairbanks.
The group also lamented about how long it would take for the victims to rebuild what they once had—if such a thing is even possible.
“They’ll never get back what they lost,” said Hamilton. “They couldn’t do it in a lifetime.”
“A lot of those people just won’t go back,” Fairbanks said.
Hamilton felt that organizations like the UAW and other unions across the United States help represent workers’ interests and allow workers to be given a voice.
“If you went to work for Amazon right now, you don’t even know who Jeff Bezos is. You ain’t going to ever see him. So who are you going to ask for a raise? Who are you going to negotiate with? You look to the foreman and say ‘I need more money.’ He’ll say ‘Hell, I do too!’” Said Hamilton. “What the Union does is they bargain for us.”
Continued Hamilton, “You don’t even know who the damn bosses are. All you know is you were told to do, and you’re going to do it. If you have a problem, who are you going to? You’re either going to quit, or you’re going to live with it.”
The three men, however, did not want to attribute all that was done this week to the Union.
“We don’t want the Union getting all the credit. We don’t want the neighborhood to get all the credit. It was a joint effort,” said Cantrell.
