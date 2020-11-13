MONTICELLO, Ky. — The announcement of Steve Thompson being selected as the principal of Wayne County High School came Wednesday and November 11 also marked his first day on the job in the new leadership position.
The high school has been Thompson's home away from home since 2015 and he is very excited about the molding process for students in their final walks of life as teens.
Thompson hit the ground running with his new role this week. On Thursday, he was taking care of business at hand, meeting with a parent.
"I value the long-standing tradition of excellence in education at Wayne County High School and I will work to ensure that the tradition continues," Thompson said. "Together we will provide every child an opportunity to achieve their highest potential.
"We will strive to be a student body that cares about each other and stands up for their classmates," Thompson added. "We will provide a competitive environment that challenges all stakeholders involved to guarantee that our students leave Wayne County prepared for their future.
"This building will be a climate where faculty, staff and students embrace high standards and are excited to be in a school that cares about them," the new principal continued. "Wayne County High School will be a school with the personality of being proud of who you are, proud of where you are from and excited about where you are going."
Thompson had been assistant principal at the high school for the past five years, handling student discipline and also facilitating educational observations with the faculty.
Before serving as assistant principal, he was a social studies teacher and coach for 14 years. Thompson also served as a high school volleyball and tennis coach and Wayne Middle School basketball coach.
He is the only UK Committee of 101 representative from Wayne County. He has actively served in educational groups and as the club director for the Lake Cumberland Extreme Volleyball Club.
Prior to Thompson's dedication to students and athletics at Wayne County schools, he worked from 1996 to 2001 in the County Clerk’s Office during Carol Jones administration. Co-workers of Thompson's at the time were ecstatic of the news. Josephine Gregory said, "That is awesome. I am so happy for him."
Former WCHS Principal Justin Alley recently accepted a position as the district transportation and facilities director, leaving the vacancy. Alley had served as principal at the high school since the summer of 2015. It's expected the job Thompson has left behind, the assistant principals position, will be the next one filled.
