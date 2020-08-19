Three people were arrested Tuesday evening by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop on South U.S. 27 led to the discovery of meth in the vehicle.
Jeffrey W. Holder, 44, of Hacker Road in Somerset; Carah Bell, 28, of Rush Branch Road in Somerset; and Denton Meece, 30, of Yosemite, were taken into custody.
Holder, Bell and Meece was charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (first offense, greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine), Deliver/Manufacture of Drug Paraphernalia, Trafficking in Marijuana (first offense, less than 8 ounces).
Additionally, Bell was charged with first-degree Promoting Contraband for concealing meth and getting it into the Pulaski County Detention Center after being warned by law enforcement.
Holder was also charged with several traffic violations.
According to PCSO, Deputy Tan Hudson observed a 2002 Gold Lincoln that had improper registration plates and stopped the vehicle. When he approached the vehicle, he made contact with the driver, identified as Holder, and also discovered that he had a suspended driver’s license.
During Deputy Hudson’s investigation, he stated he discovered a small amount of methamphetamine in Bell’s pocket. Deputy Hudson continued his search and found 52 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle, 33 grams of marijuana and scales commonly used in the weighing of illegal drugs.
At the Pulaski County Detention Center, a search of Bell by jail personnel turned up an additional 53 grams of meth bringing the total amount of methamphetamine found to 108 Grams, or 3.8 ounces, with a street value of over $10,000. Deputy Hudson also located $1,083.00 in cash during the investigation.
Deputy Hudson was assisted at the scene by Deputy Trent Massey, Deputy Marcus Harrison and Trooper Adam Childress.
This case remains under investigation by Deputy Hudson with the anticipation of presenting it to a future Pulaski County Grand Jury for possible indictments against the individuals.
Sheriff Greg Speck asked that if you have any information about drug activity or any crime to contact our tip line at 606-679-8477. You can remain anonymous. You can also leave a tip on their webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
