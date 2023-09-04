Three Pulaski residents were taken into custody last week by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, charged with drug-related offenses.
Two of the three people arrested were Timothy. L. Brown, 34, and Brittany Brown, 33, both of Nancy. They were taken into custody at their home last Wednesday, charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Over 2 Grams) (Methamphetamine); Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 Ounces); and first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater Than or Equal To 10 D.U-Drug Unspecified).
According to PCSO, detectives from the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant last Wednesday at a residence on Dye Lane in Nancy. After making several attempts to get someone to answer the door at the residence, detectives forced entry. Once inside, they located the two residents exiting a bedroom.
In conducting a search of the home, detectives reportedly found around 156.79 grams of methamphetamine, about 49.9 grams Fentanyl, 55 grams of tablets similar in appearance to Oxycodone (suspected to be Fentanyl), approximately 78 grams of marijuana, digital scales, baggies, and a large amount of cash.
While taking the Browns into custody, PCSO said that several vehicles arrived at the residence. During that time, a vehicle being driven by Katrina Gibson, 32, of Somerset, arrived on the scene.
PCSO detectives searched Gibson and her vehicle, and reportedly found a pill suspected to be Oxycodone as well as a glass pipe in her purse.
Gibson was charged with first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified) and Buying/Possession Drug Paraphernalia.
All three suspects were transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center.
The case remains under investigation by Detective Tan Hudson of the PCSO Narcotics Division. The Narcotics Division was assisted on the scene by Deputy David Campbell, Deputy Grant Bryant, and Whitney Maurath with the Department of Community Based Services.
Sheriff Bobby Jones asks the public if they have any information about drug activity or any crime to contact the PCSO tip line at 606-679-8477, or leave a tip on the webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com. The public can remain anonymous by texting PCSOTIP to 847411, or by using the PCSO mobile app on either Google Play or the App Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.