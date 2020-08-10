Three people were arrested Monday morning on burglary-related charges in western Pulaski County.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Robert J. Claunch, 61, of West Ky. 80, Nancy; Brent E. Barton, 44, West Ky. 80, Nancy; and Gara Renee Bolin, 39, of Willow Oaks Drive, Nancy, were arrested by Deputy Zach Mayfield at 8:45 a.m. regarding a burglary on Porter Creek Road, near the intersection with Lanetown Road in the western part of the county.
Mayfield and Sgt. Cary York responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in that area around 7:58 a.m. Monday. While on their way to the area, deputies learned that the victim of a break-in had a pick-up truck blocked on the roadway with the victim's vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
When deputies arrived, they identified three people in the truck along with items identified as belonging to the victim, stolen from the victim's garage Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
Claunch was charged with third-degree burglary, for illegally breaking into the garage, and stealing items, according to the sheriff's office.
Barton was charged with third-degree burglary, for the same. Deputies also located a small bag of marijuana on Barton, leading to a possession of marijuana charge, according to the sheriff's office.
Barton also had warrants out on him — a Pulaski County Circuit bench warrant for a civil case, and a District Court warrant for failure to appear on a charge of theft by unlawful taking from 2015. Barton was charged with these warrants, according to the sheriff's office.
Bolin was charged with third-degree burglary. She also attempted to conceal her identity and was charged with theft of the identity of another without consent, and for giving an officer false identifying information. Bolin also had a Pulaski County Circuit Court Bench Warrant for failure to appear on a 2017 Methamphetamine charge initially investigated by Lake Cumberland Drug Task Force Director, Wayne Conn, according to the sheriff's office.
All three individuals were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Claunch was released from detention later Monday morning.
Deputy Zach Mayfield will continue the investigation, which will possibly be presented to a future Pulaski County Grand Jury due to the felony charges.
