Three people were reported injured in a two-vehicle wreck that took place in Monticello around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.
According to the Monticello Police Department, Mercedes Carrender, 25, of Monticello was taken to the Wayne County Hospital’s emergency department for treatment and observation, while Michael Hammond, 72, of Somerset, and his wife Linda Hammond were taken to the University of Kentucky’s Medical Center for treatment “of head and other injuries.”
A spokesperson for the UK Medical Center said on Saturday that both Mr. and Mrs. Hammond had been discharged.
The Monticello Police Department reported that the collision took place on Ky. 3106 near the St. Peter Catholic Church.
An investigation by Sgt. John Hurd determined that Carrender lost control of the 2005 Nissan Sentra she was driving eastbound on Ky. 3106. The car crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a 1988 Ford Escort driven by Michael Hammond. Linda Hammond was a passenger in that vehicle.
Hurd stated that both vehicles left the roadway and hit an embankment.
The Hammonds needed to be extricated from their vehicle.
The Monticello Fire Department, Wayne County EMS and Wayne County Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.