Multiple individuals were charged with drug-related offenses Thursday after a sheriff’s raid on a North Ky. 1247 residence.
Angela N. Burdine, 29, Science Hill; Eric R. Peters, 40, Somerset; and William D. Godby, 42, Somerset were all charged and transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center without incident.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents from the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force and the Kentucky State Police arrived at the Ky. 1247 residence around 12:30 p.m Thursday afternoon to execute a search warrants drafted by Det. Lt. Daryl Kegley. The search warrant followed a four month multi-agency investigation.
According to the sheriff’s office, upon arriving at the residence, deputies located two male subjects, later identified as Peters and Godby. A search of the vehicle in which Peters and Godby were located uncovered a pair of baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and syringes, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies approached the front door of the residence and announced their presence. After a reasonable amount of time, according to the sheriff’s office, deputies forced entry into the residence, and Kegley located Burdine in the bathroom of the residence attempting to flush items. Deputies were able to recover the items before they were lost, finding approximately three ounces of methamphetamine and 40 Xanax tablets in the toilet, according to the sheriff’s office.
While searching a bedroom in the residence, deputies located numerous baggies of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, digital scales, cash, baggies, and a safe, according to the sheriff’s office, which also said that deputies were able to gain access to the safe where a substantial amount of methamphetamine and heroin were located.
The following items were seized from the residence, according to the sheriff’s office:
• Approximately 679.9 grams of methamphetamine (approximately 1.5 lbs);
• Approximately 92 grams of heroin;
• Approximately 468 Xanax;
• Cash totaling $2,578.
The search of the residence resulted in the following charges:
Peters was charged with First-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance First Offense (methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Godby was charged with First-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, First Offense (methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Burdine was charged with First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (over 2 grams) (methamphetamine); First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (over 2 grams but under 100 grams) (heroin); Third-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Offense (over 120 D.U. Drug Unspecified); and Tampering with Physical Evidence
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted in the investigation by the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force, Kentucky State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Pulaski County Detention Center. The investigation continues by the Narcotics Division of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Greg Speck asked that if anyone has information about drug activity or any crime to contact our office at 606-678-5145 or on our Tip Line at 606-679-8477. You can remain anonymous. You can also leave a tip at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
