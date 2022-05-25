With the love of education being a mainstay in the Wilson Family, it stands to reason that emphasis would be placed on the value of education every single year. This story begins when Grant P. and Lorene C. Wilson arrived in the Somerset area to serve as teachers. Mr. Wilson served at the Dunbar School, and Mrs. Wilson taught at Central Junior High School. Following the integration of all schools, Mr. Wilson began to teach at Somerset High School. He taught Math, and Mrs. Wilson taught English and Social Studies.
The Wilsons were blessed with a son, G. Paul Wilson, Jr., who graduated from Somerset High School, followed by Tennessee State University with a degree in Zoology. Following a year of internship with St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, he was certified as a medical technologist — the result of a joint partnership between Tennessee State University and St. Joseph’s Hospital.
G. Paul Wilson, Jr. married Elaine Wilson (née Adams) of Lexington, Kentucky. Mrs. Wilson is a graduate of the University of Kentucky (AB degree in Social Work) and Case Western Reserve University (Master of Science in Social Administration in Social Work) – both with an emphasis in Community Organization. Mrs. Wilson is currently pursuing her doctorate in social work from the University of Kentucky. She has served for twenty-five years as a member of the Somerset Independent Schools Board of Education, is a member of the Kentucky School Boards Association Board of Directors, the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence Board, has served on several local and commonwealth- wide boards; and served as President of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association National Board.
The couple was blessed with three sons, all of whom are proud Somerset High School graduates. All have done well giving full credit to their beginnings at the Somerset schools. The Wilson sons decided to initiate a scholarship in memory of their grandparents, Grant P. and Lorene C. Wilson. These scholarships are designated for good students who do not necessarily receive numerous scholarships from other sources, yet who are deserving of recognition.
This year, for the first time, three Wilson Scholarships were donated, and for the first time, the scholarships just happened to recognize students of three different ethnicities – something the Wilsons would have loved because they cared about all students. The recipients for the year 2022 are: Arrlie Escobar-Lopez, Avianna Reed, and Raymond Greene. The Wilson family is pleased to have started this diverse and inclusive legacy that is very important to today’s society, and very meaningful as we move into the future.
The Wilson Family salutes all graduates and is very excited and pleased to be a part of the future of these young people as they search for their futures.
Submitted by Elaine A. Wilson, CDP®, Somerset Community College, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
