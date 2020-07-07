Pulaski County missed having Burnside’s Fourth of July celebration light up the night sky this past weekend, as the event was one of the many this year to fall victim to COVID-19 restrictions.
But that doesn’t mean the “only town on Lake Cumberland” isn’t planning something out of this world for later this year.
“Thunder Over the Island,” as it’s now being called, is scheduled to take place Labor Day weekend — and the festivities will be stretched out over two days, to really let go of those summertime coronavirus-prevention tensions.
To promote the event, Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr. got creative and came up with a stellar idea — literally.
The video on the Burnside Tourism Facebook page is called “Astronaut Coming Home for Burnside’s 2-Day Labor Day Bash!”
No, there’s not an actual astronaut returning to Burnside — more a character that Crabtree concocted for the occasion.
“A lot of people thought it was a real person,” said Crabtree with a laugh. “It’s been a great marketing strategy, to take our eyes off COVID-19 and get the party people fired up.”
The festival coming up in September — specifically, Sept. 4-5, the Friday and Saturday before Labor Day — is going to be “massive,” pledged Crabtree.
In the video, the astronaut “Jimmy,” voiced by Crabtree, inquires about whether or not he can see Burnside’s fireworks show from space. A ground control voice — courtesy of Crabtree’s girlfriend, Chrissy Shaver — confirms it for him, and Jimmy replies, “Sweet, I’m not going to miss that one.”
The video promises “live bands, tons of food trucks, a massive beer garden, and fun for the whole family.”
Crabtree noted that a nationally-known Jimmy Buffet cover band, the Conch Republic Band out of Lexington, Ky., will be performing at the event. They’ll play on Friday, the same night as the fireworks show. On Saturday, the D Jay Rice Band and Lake Cumberland Blues Society will play, and a BBQ festival will be part of the festivities as well — all commonly part of the annual Lake Cumberland Blues, BBQ and Arts Festival.
“It’s gonna be a blast,” said Crabtree. “Somerset, Pulaski County and Burnside are coming together to have a party.”
