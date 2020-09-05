The City of Burnside's plan to move the annual Fourth of July fireworks show to Labor Day weekend paid off with a two-day festival offering a little something for everyone.
The festivities centered at Cole Park — kicking off Friday night with the cool sounds of the Conch Republic, a Lexington-based Jimmy Buffet tribute band. The streets quickly filled in anticipation of the dazzling fireworks show.
The festival resumed at noon on Saturday with a blues-based lineup complemented by a "vendors village" and an array of food trucks and a "beer garden."
Sports lovers even had the opportunity to gather behind the stage to see "Authentic" win the Kentucky Derby on a big screen TV.
