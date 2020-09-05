Thunder over the Island food trucks

Those attending "Thunder Over the Island" had plenty of food to choose from Saturday afternoon.

 Caleb Lowndes

The City of Burnside's plan to move the annual Fourth of July fireworks show to Labor Day weekend paid off with a two-day festival offering a little something for everyone.

The festivities centered at Cole Park — kicking off Friday night with the cool sounds of the Conch Republic, a Lexington-based Jimmy Buffet tribute band. The streets quickly filled in anticipation of the dazzling fireworks show.

The festival resumed at noon on Saturday with a blues-based lineup complemented by a "vendors village" and an array of food trucks and a "beer garden."

Sports lovers even had the opportunity to gather behind the stage to see "Authentic" win the Kentucky Derby on a big screen TV.

