"Thunder Over the Island" is getting ready to rumble this weekend.
Burnside's plans to move their fireworks celebration from the Fourth of July to Labor Day weekend are still moving ahead. This Friday and Saturday, Burnside's Cole Park is expected to be alive with the sound of music, the smell of BBQ, and of course, the sight of pyrotechnics.
"The response has been good so far," said Frank Crabtree, Jr., Burnside Tourism Director. "We've probably had about 2 or 3 percent of people have a negative response to it, we anticipated that, but the overall response has been tremendous. It's really been an opportunity to showcase Burnside. We've had people calling in from all over the place because this event sounds so awesome."
That negative response — not something you'd normally get for a simple town fireworks festival — is due to concerns over COVID-19 and whether holding a large-scale event is likely to cause the virus to spread. But Crabtree has been mindful of the virus the whole way and has been careful to walk the line between his job of tourism promoter and adherence to state guidelines.
In fact, "the states that we've targeted in our marketing campaign are states that are COVID-19 conscious, and are already doing a good job," said Crabtree. "It's kind of like we aren't trying to invite irresponsible people to the party."
Crabtree said he's been working "hand-in-hand" with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department to make the event possible, and has taken a look at events that have been held without any problems elsewhere. Burnside is designing the festival to be one where people come in groups of family or friends with the ability to hang out in a "socially distanced atmosphere," said Crabtree.
"It looks like tailgating, spaced out — kind of like quarantining in the park within your group," he added. "If you go outside your group, we strongly suggest people wear facemasks."
To help make that possible, Crabtree said the city has worked to "clear out" Cole Park — cutting down trees and making space for maximum capacity. Crabtree also expects people to come up on their boats on the lake to watch the fireworks and hear what they can of the music.
"Literally, the park looks like a massive 10-acre amphitheater," said Crab tree. "We've built a stage, it's colossal. We'll have 30,000 watts of power pushing (the sound) of these bands out."
And the sound of Crabtree himself. He's pledged to "step on the stage the first day and totally shred" the iconic Jimi Hendrix guitar version of the National Anthem.
"It will be like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen and Steve Vai all got together and had a baby and it became very patriotic," laughed Crabtree.
On Friday, September 4, the two-day festival gets underway. The Conch Republic Band out of Lexington, a nationally-known Jimmy Buffett tribute band, will be performing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. After their set, expect the fireworks to start, making up for the lack of a show back during July. Friday will also feature food vendor trucks, of which there will be about 15; a beer garden; a "massive" vendor village; and more.
Saturday, Sept. 5 will see a sort of replacement for the annual Blues, BBQ and Arts Festival this year. The event kicks off at 10 a.m., as the live stream of the Kentucky Derby — also moved to this weekend from early in the year — begins so folks here can catch the action in Louisville. Musical acts include the Oceans Band, then the Lake Cumberland Blues Society ("I went to their practice, they're ready to go, they're awesome," said Crabtree), and Lexington bluesman D Jay Rice. Plus a BBQ cooking competition (call Crissa Morris at 606-561-7117 about entering), an exhibit by the Liberty Nature Center, and more vendors, beer garden fun, and a "massive Derby court," said Crabtree.
"Thunder Over the Island" is free to the public, with free parking.
Crabtree is eager to let people have "some form of normalcy" even while dealing with the COVID-19 situation, and is expecting a large crowd. And even though this year posed an usual set of circumstances that led to the event's move to September, it might be a great date for fun in Burnside after all.
"I'm strongly looking at it," said Crabtree of leaving the event around Labor Day in the future. "We won't have to battle other (communities) for firework viewership. I want to have a festival that builds on all the communities around us, so if we need to potentially move fireworks to Labor Day and it becomes a good tradition accidentally, I'm OK with that."
